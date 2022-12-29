WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/28) From Cleveland, Ohio

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2022

WWE recently held their RAW Live Holiday Tour Event from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch in a WWE RAW Women's Championship Match ends in a No Contest due to an interference from Bayley, who is hit with a dis-arm-her by Lynch and sent away from the ring.

- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

- There was a MizTV segment, which led to Dexter Lumis defeating The Miz via DQ in a Singles Match.

- Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano def. The Miz and Baron Corbin in a Tag Team Match.

- The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a Tag Team Match.

- Bobby Lashley def. Omos in a Singles Match.

- Austin Theory (c) def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Steel Cage Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.


