WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/28) From Cleveland, Ohio

WWE recently held their RAW Live Holiday Tour Event from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Below are the results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch in a WWE RAW Women's Championship Match ends in a No Contest due to an interference from Bayley, who is hit with a dis-arm-her by Lynch and sent away from the ring.

- The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

- There was a MizTV segment, which led to Dexter Lumis defeating The Miz via DQ in a Singles Match.

- Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano def. The Miz and Baron Corbin in a Tag Team Match.

- The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a Tag Team Match.

- Bobby Lashley def. Omos in a Singles Match.

- Austin Theory (c) def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Steel Cage Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.