Brian Myers Announces He Is Staying With IMPACT Wrestling Through 2023

Brian Myers has announced that he is staying with IMPACT Wrestling through 2023. Myers returned to the promotion back in July 2020 following his WWE release. Myers told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated:
“This was an easy decision for me", adding that “It’s a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That’s what is important to me. I think what we do in the ring is so precious. Father Time is eventually going to get us all, but I don’t want to stop doing what I’m doing until I have to. This is very important to me.”
Myers also has commitments to the Major Wrestling Figure brand with Matt Cardona and runs Create A Pro Wrestling with Pat Buck.
