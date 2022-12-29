WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dragon Lee Is Coming To WWE NXT

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 29, 2022

During AAA Noche De Campeones, Dragon Lee announced that he is on his way to WWE NXT.

Lee is quoted saying:

"I think I can become the new Rey Mysterio in WWE. I just need the opportunity. [Finn Balor] told me, 'Would you like to be in WWE?' [laughs]. I said, 'Yeah, sure. Why not?' ... It was something special for me. It's my challenge to learn more about promos. You will never finish learning in pro wrestling. But every time you wrestle, you learn. But about promos, it's something new for me. I would like to learn something new, how to become not just a wrestler -- an artist."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #dragon lee

