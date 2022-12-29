Dragon Lee Is Coming To WWE NXT

During AAA Noche De Campeones, Dragon Lee announced that he is on his way to WWE NXT.

Lee is quoted saying:

"I think I can become the new Rey Mysterio in WWE. I just need the opportunity. [Finn Balor] told me, 'Would you like to be in WWE?' [laughs]. I said, 'Yeah, sure. Why not?' ... It was something special for me. It's my challenge to learn more about promos. You will never finish learning in pro wrestling. But every time you wrestle, you learn. But about promos, it's something new for me. I would like to learn something new, how to become not just a wrestler -- an artist."

Video can be seen below.