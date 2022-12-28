AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash Live Results (December 28, 2022) 

It’s the final Wednesday of 2022, so for one last time this year, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash! We have a great card to close the year as we can look forward to Bryan Danielson vs Ethan Page as well as a TNT Title match as Wardlow looks to regain his title from the man who deposed him, the king of television, Samoa Joe. We’ll also have the sixth match of the best of seven between The Elite and Death Triangle which is falls count anywhere! With all that in mind, let’s get straight to the action! Commentary begins with Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone.

Bryan Danielson vs Ethan Page w/ Stokely Hathaway

We’re starting the show with Bryan Danielson who comes out quickly and is followed by Ethan Page along with Stokely Hathaway, covering his shiny head with a hat this week. Before the match can begin, the familiar jingle of the AEW World Champion rings out and he distracts Bryan Danielson alongside a very attractive woman from a sky box. Ethan Page jumps Danielson as a result and starts to take over the match with strikes and body slams. Ethan taunts Danielson as the crowd gets loudly behind him and it gets Bryan to fire back with a backflip in the corner and a flying elbow. Danielson follows up with some heavy strikes in the corner but Page fires back and puts Danielson on the back foot, but Bryan comes back with kicks and then a kitchen sink sends Ethan to the mat. Bryan drags Ethan into the middle of the mat and tries to lock in the Romero special, Page fights him off but Danielson stomps on the back of the knees instead and then does the same to the Achilles of Page. Page fights back with a back elbow and then peppers Bryan with strikes on the mat, following that with a body slam and a pose to the crowd. Ethan takes Danielson to the top rope and follows him up there, looking for a Superplex, but Danielson fights him off with a headbutt and follows up with a missile dropkick. Stokely Hathaway jumps onto the apron and Danielson knocks his hat off before sending Ethan outside, nearly hitting Stokely, and following him with the elbow suicida. Ethan Page heads back inside and Danielson gets distracted by Stokely to let Ethan knock him from the apron with a pump kick to send us to break. Page dominates Bryan throughout the commercials, attacking him outside the ring and sending him into the ring post before beating him up back between the ropes.

We return to the action and Ethan is still on top, but Danielson drags himself to his feet, only for Ethan to drop him with one strike. Page berates Bryan but then Danielson pulls out a German suplex and then follows up with a strike exchange. Both men bring it and Page looks to have the upper hand, but Bryan drops Ethan into the turnbuckle and then hits him with some heavy chops and kicks, finishing with a hurricanrana. Danielson starts to nail his round kicks to the chest; Ethan avoids the head shot but spills outside where Danielson hits him with a dropkick but misses a knee from the apron thanks to Stokely saving Page. Ethan sends Bryan into the ring steps and then nails a powerslam on the floor before heading back into the ring for a cutter that earns him a two count. Danielson tries to fight back and nails a desperation DDT as a counter and then gets a two from a head kick. Danielson transitions to the LeBell lock and Ethan makes the ropes after looking to be done for momentarily. Danielson looks shaky but heads slowly to the top rope and Ethan cuts him off before setting up for the Ego’s Edge. Danielson fights out and hits the hammer and anvil elbows up on the top but Ethan Page fights Danielson into an Avalanche Powerslam and Danielson still kicks out at two. The crowd chant this is awesome as Page tries to lift up a deadweight opponent, hoisting him up for the Ego’s edge but Danielson slips out and nails him with the busaiku knee. He follows up with the BCC stomps before making Page pass out with a submission hold.

Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley) vs Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)

As Renee told us, we head to the ring where Wild Thing plays out as Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli enter through the crowd. Top Flight follow them to the ring and they attack Moxley and Claudio before the bell. It doesn’t go well for them as Mox and Claudio both get the upper hand. Darius is sent in the ring and Moxley joins him to begin the match properly. Mox and Claudio exchange quick tags and beat Darius down in their corner. Claudio continues to attack and cuts Darius off with ease before it’s Mox’s turn again and this has been all BCC so far. Moxley takes the elder Martin into the corner and attacks him with kicks, chops, bites and scratches. Darius fights back and comes back with a shotgun dropkick. Dante tags in and hits Mox with a crossbody and Claudio with an enzuigiri before hitting a dropkick onto Mox and getting a two from a standing moonsault press. Dante fires in some low kicks but Moxley just nails a big suplex before hitting the hammer an anvil elbows. Mox looks to hit the Paradigm shift, but Darius hits a chop block to Moxley’s knee to save him and send us to break. Darius tags in and targets the leg of Moxley on the outside, using the barricades to his advantage. This time it’s Top Flight’s turn to exchange quick tags and isolate someone in their corner, Jon Moxley and his injured knee take all the punishment as he desperately tries to tag Claudio in.

We come back to the action and it’s much the same, Darius is continuing to attack the knee of Moxley and keep it away from his corner. Moxley blocks a suplex to escape Darius’ clutches and finally tags out to Claudio. Dante tags in too but gets met by so many flying uppercuts that I lose count. He finally ends the sequence with a dropkick for two as the crowd beg for the swing. Claudio begins to oblige but Darius saves him. Darius gets swung instead and Dante leapfrogs Darius to stop it with a roll up for two. Top Flight pepper Claudio with moves, almost pinning him twice more following first a DDT and then a senton. The brothers try to suplex Claudio together but Claudio suplexes them instead. Dante and Darius avoid Claudio before pinballing him with strikes and Moxley has to come in to break the pin at two. Darius and Mox get taken down, but Darius comes back to save his brother from a pop-up uppercut. Claudio accidentally throws Dante into Moxley outside before Darius hits a Spanish Fly for two. Claudio tries the uppercut again but Darius reverses with a backslide for two, Castagnoli hits the neutraliser and Darius kicks out at two. Claudio is enraged so uses the hammer and anvil elbows. Dante tries to break it up, but Mox takes him out with the King Kong lariat. Moxley hits Dante with a paradigm shift on the floor. Darius strikes Claudio’s face, so Claudio smashes him with an uppercut and pins him.

Hook vs Baylum Lynx

I didn’t see this announced but oh well! Hook starts off with strikes and then more strikes in the corner. He hits huge hip toss and just throws his opponent around before locking in the redrum after the cross-face strikes.

After the match, Stokely comes out and tells Hook he’s not a badass like his dad tells us. Stokely is followed by Big Bill and Lee Moriarty who look to attack but Jack Perry comes out to attack Lee whilst Hook and Big Bill square up in the ring. Big Bill tries to chokeslam Hook, but Jack saves him with a two by four.

The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Kenny Omega) w/ Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler vs Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo , Rey Fenix & PAC) w/ Alex Abrahantes in Match Six of Seven for the AEW World Trios Championship. Score 3-2 to Death Triangle

Disappointed that this isn’t the main event so they could smash up the set ahead of the new one next week but oh well! Don Callis joins commentary, and the match begins with a huge brawl backstage. The Elite seem to have the advantage to begin but it’s very back and forth once we join the fight. Penta takes over with a trashcan before PAC hits Kenny Omega with a brainbuster on some pallets. PAC climbs up to high ledge to hit a moonsault onto both Young Bucks below. Penta & Matt brawl by a catering table before Matt puts Fenix through it with a back body drop. Nick puts PAC on a crate with wheels and pushes him into a Matt superkick that Penta breaks up at two. Penta has Matt ready for a fear factor, but Nick saves him with a dive through the table. Penta kicks out at two as the men seem to brawl closer to the rampway. Eventually, Nick and Penta make it out to the stage, followed by Matt & PAC. Fenix appears atop a tunnel and The Bucks superkick his partners before Fenix hits them with a tornado. Kenny appears from nowhere with a V trigger and then battles with PAC on the ramp, PAC winning out with a German suplex with a bridge for two. Matt had to save Kenny and now he picks up the fight with PAC as the crowd sound their appreciation. Matt hits the locomotion northern lights suplexes down the ramp. He hits one on Fenix and PAC to close out after Nick leaps over them to take out Penta. We head to break with a two count.