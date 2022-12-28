Viewership For The "Best of 2022" WWE RAW Episode

Monday's December 26 "Best Of" episode of WWE RAW drew 1.075 million viewers with a 0.27 18-49 demographic. This week’s RAW finished 8th on cable for the night. The viewership was as expected way down the December 19 episode which was live and drew 1.472 million viewers with a 0.37 18-49 demo.
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com commented on the viewership:
"Not surprising since most of the content wasn’t new, this is the lowest viewership in the show’s history. 8 pm to 10 pm tune-out also set a new record. Hour 3 averaged 852,000."
WWE Raw's"Best of" episode, Monday on USA Network (8-11pm):— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 28, 2022
1,075,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.27
#8 cable original in P18-49
📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/okE7ktcsIX
