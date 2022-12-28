WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Viewership For The "Best of 2022" WWE RAW Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 28, 2022

Viewership For The "Best of 2022" WWE RAW Episode

Monday's December 26 "Best Of" episode of WWE RAW drew 1.075 million viewers with a 0.27 18-49 demographic. This week’s RAW finished 8th on cable for the night. The viewership was as expected way down the December 19 episode which was live and drew 1.472 million viewers with a 0.37 18-49 demo.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com commented on the viewership:

"Not surprising since most of the content wasn’t new, this is the lowest viewership in the show’s history. 8 pm to 10 pm tune-out also set a new record. Hour 3 averaged 852,000."


