Tony Schiavone Praises WWE's Production Values

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 28, 2022

During the latest episode of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone had high praise for WWE's production values.

“It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every year. With the exception of the pandemic, of course, but [they] continue each and every year to top themselves with the presentation.”

On WWE's entrances:

“On a regular television show, the entrance has become so spectacular with the WWE that it’s almost like the entrance is better than the match sometimes. And I don’t think it should be. Now the exception is WrestleMania because this is WrestleMania – they do some great camerawork.”

Source: 411mania.com
