Video Of Shinsuke Nakamura Arriving In Japan For Match Against Great Muta Now Online

Pro Wrestling NOAH has tweeted out a video of WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura arriving in Japan for his match with the company against The Great Muta at The New Year event on January 1st, 2023.
Video of Nakamura arriving in Japan can be seen here:
WWE Superstar triumphant return ‼ ︎ ‼— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) December 28, 2022
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA is in Japan ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
In order to have a DREAM MATCH with Great Muta at the Nippon Budokan on 1 January!
BACK TO JAPAN! #noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA #WWEpic.twitter.com/fYR9fj9Vvl
