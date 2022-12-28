WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Lance Archer Talks Frustrations In AEW, His Placement On The Card & Future w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 28, 2022

Lance Archer Talks Frustrations In AEW, His Placement On The Card & Future w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Lance Archer was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke openly about his frustrations with AEW.

"Everybody lets something out here and there, once in a while. There was a little angst coming out. Like I said in the promo, I come in and kick ass, I don't kiss ass. I do my part. Now it's up to other people. I don't take anything away from my time with every company I've been a part of. The fact that you're congratulating me on the successful stuff I've done in Japan recently is all because the company allows me to do it. There are not a lot of places and opportunities that can and do allow the talent to go and be part of other bookings, companies, and places. I'm very grateful for my job. I don't want my frustration to come across as I'm being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could and should be doing. It kind of boils over once in a while. It's not a knock on anyone in particular, it's just the situation at hand. I know what I could and should be doing."

Archer continued.

"That's why I continue to say I'm very grateful for being part of AEW and what they allow me to do. Otherwise, those opportunities wouldn't exist. I'm going to continue to push forward, that's what I've always done. The little bit of frustration, if you watch that promo, wasn't just in one place, it's kind of been my whole career. I know what I could and should be doing and I'm ready for it to happen now."

Where he sees himself on the card in AEW:

"For me, personally, I've be a part of the company and big situations, fighting for the main title and the TNT title two different times, fighting and successfully winning the IWGP US Title against Jon Moxley. I think I've created a base to who I am in the company, but things have kind of gone awry. I'm okay with the idea of a slow rebuild and reinventing myself and finding my place within the company to get back to fighting for those championships. I understand, right now, just jumping into that picture, may or may not be something that the fanbase can accept because you have guys like MJF that just absolutely encapsulated the wrestling world, Ricky Starks, and all these names that have been built to that point. I have a good base, I think I need to be rebuilt, and I think I can. That's what can start with the 'Murderhawk Monster' and get back to the point of fighting for those championships and being a champion."

On Jake Roberts:

"I would love to still be with Jake. He's worked on his health. He's gotten his health under control, he was recently in San Antonio talking with the company and they are happy with where he's at and what he's doing. It could be a great part. I don't think there was ever a point where Jake and I grew apart, there was just situations with his health and the direction I was going that separated us, but it didn't take us apart. I didn't turn on him, he didn't turn on me. It's possible he and I could be back together. Part of that rebuilding is with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and the 'Murderhawk Monster' Lance Archer."

Dax Harwood On Political Environments In WWE & AEW

Dax Harwood spoke during the very first episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, where the topic of any politics being present in the WWE locker roo [...]

— Guy Incognito Dec 28, 2022 11:56AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #lance archer #jake roberts

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80000/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer