WWE NXT (12/27/2022) Results

Here are your WWE NXT results for December 27th, 2022: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

WWE NXT RESULTS (12/27/2022)

This week's show kicks off with the John Cena narrated "Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature. From there, we see The Creed Brothers backstage talking about the holidays as they head to the ring. Also heading to the ring is JD McDonagh.

JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed

We then shoot inside the arena where JD McDonagh is introduced. He makes his way out and heads to the ring as Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to this week's show.

He settles inside the ring and his music dies down. Now The Creed Brothers theme hits and out representing The Diamond Mine is Julius Creed. Creed and McDonagh go one-on-one to get the in-ring action started on the final NXT of 2022.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see McDonagh take Creed down and vice-versa, before they quickly scramble back to their feet on both occasions. We see each slap the other and then get back after it.

McDonagh continues to bring Creed down to the mat, using a solid ground attack to isolate and work over the arm of Creed. He brings the action out to the floor, but Creed ends up catching him coming off the apron. He runs over and slams McDonagh onto the commentary table.

As the two continue to brawl on the floor at ringside, McDonagh rams Creed arm-first into the steel ring post, continuing to soften up the limb he has been working on throughout the match. He pulls his arm through the ring post and repeatedly bashes him shoulder-first into the post.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in our opening contest. When we return from the break, we see McDonagh still in control of things just as Creed starts to shift the offensive momentum into his favor.

Creed sends McDonagh into the mat with authority. When McDonagh starts to recover, we see the two start to exchange back-and-forth action, with McDonagh hitting a wicked flipping spot that gets the instant replay treatment on the USA Network broadcast.

JD McDonagh continues to dominate the action from there, hitting a crazy brainbuster on Creed for a close near-fall attempt. The fans chant "Creed! Creed!" in the background in an attempt to rally Julius back into the fight.

We see Creed react to the chants, springing to the top-rope like Kurt Angle in his prime, only to be knocked down to the mat. McDonagh goes for a big follow-up moonsault but Creed moves and McDonagh crashes and burns. Creed follows up and then gets the pin fall victory.

Winner: Julius Creed

Sanga & Veer Challenge The Creed Brothers For New Years Evil

Sanga and Veer are shown standing on the ring apron and they make it clear that they have finally seen enough from The Creed Brothers to set the match for the upcoming NXT New Year's Evil special event.

McKenzie Mitchell Talks To Tony D'Angelo

We shoot backstage to the interview zone where Tony D'Angelo is shown talking with McKenzie Mitchell. D'Angelo calls tonight a big night for him, vowing to capture the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee. They also address Dijak before wrapping things up.

Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

Now we head back inside the CWC where Cora Jade's theme hits and "The Resident Mean Girl of NXT" heads to the ring for her one-on-one showdown against Wendy Choo. This women's singles showdown is next on NXT. We head to another commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see a vignette promoting a big six-man tag-team match for later tonight and then we return back to the CWC where Wendy Choo's theme hits. Choo rushes to the ring and the fight is immediately on.

Choo and Jade clash as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The brawl quickly spills out to the floor at ringside where Jade starts to bounce Choo's head off the ring apron. She goes for a kendo stick shot, but Choo avoids it and bashes Jade's dome off the apron.

The two bring the action back into the ring and Choo continues to dominate with a big punch and dropkick. She goes for a kick in the corner but Jade counters and takes over from there. We see some back-and-forth action, including a power bomb seated into a pin attempt, as Choo settles back into the offensive driver's seat.

Wendy Choo hits a nice belly-to-belly toss that pops the crowd. She follows that u with a cartwheel into a big shot in the corner. She hits another big move off the ropes for a close pin attempt, but Jade hangs on.

Choo ends up closing the show soon thereafter, picking up the pin fall victory in a hard-earned effort that was a crowd-pleaser. After the match we see a quick backstage interview segment before heading back to another break.

Winner: Wendy Choo

Ikemen Jiro vs. Scrypts

We return from the break to a backstage segment with Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs and then we return inside the CWC where Ikemen Jiro is finishing up his ring entrance for our next match of the evening.

From there, Scrypts' theme hit and out he comes -- behind Jiro diving into the ring. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Jiro takes over and tosses Scrypts out to the floor before hitting a wild running dive, splashing onto him on the floor.

The action returns inside the ring where Jiro stomps a hole in Scrypts in the corner before walking it dry. Scrypts starts to take over from there, flipping the script, so to speak, as Vic Joseph points out on commentary.

After that, Jiro starts to fight back into competitive form, blasting Scrypts with repeatedly stiff punches before finally decking him and going for the cover. Scrypts kicks out at two and then Jiro hoists him up on his shoulders. Scrypts escapes and back-elbows Jiro before cross-body splashing him.

Scrypts goes for a standing shooting star press, but Jiro gets out of the way in time. He hits a wild kick on Scrypts in the corner and then sits him on the top-rope, where he blasts him with another wild kick.

Jiro climbs up after Scrypts looking for a super-plex, but Scrypts avoids it and hits an awesome counter directly into a pin fall victory.

Winner: Scrypts

Anything Goes Between Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Next Week

When we return from the break, we see a video package looking at the history between Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. They hype an anything goes match for next week's show as Alba Fyre talks to the camera.

Lash Legends vs. Lyra Valkyria

Now we see a superstar that never wants to share the spotlight with anyone -- Lash Legend -- already in the ring finishing up her ring entrance.

Out next comes her opponent for this one-on-one match, Lyra Valkyria. The newcomer to the scene in the NXT women's landscape settles in the ring as the commentators sing her praises as the rain graphic shows as she settles in the ring.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Legend starts things off and is utterly dominating Valkyria in the early goings, much to the surprise of the NXT Universe in attendance.

Valkyria starts to fight back and take over from there and outside of one quick hiccup where Legends gets in an offensive spot or two, she rides that momentum into the finish, hitting a big splash off the top-rope for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

New Toxic Attraction Coming

We shoot to a video package with Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolin vowing to rebuild and reconstruct Toxic Attraction heading into 2023. They claim this will start with taking out the one who took out Mandy Rose -- the NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

The Schism vs. Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones & Edris Enofe

From there, we head back inside the CWC where The Schism's theme hits and out they come to the ring for our next six-man tag-team match here on NXT on USA. As they make their way to the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see a video promoting the NXT Vengeance Day event coming up and then we shoot backstage where Bron Breakker addresses falling in Grayson Waller's trap last week. He says he's going to the ring and calling his ass out tonight.

Breakker is informed that Waller isn't here tonight, but did leave a video message. The message is shown to an angered Breakker. The package features Waller touring throughout his home country of Australia. He shows himself getting ready for Breaker.

The segment ends with Waller vowing to be here next week for a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect where they can sign the papers for their match at NXT New Year's Evil. We see Breakker slam the monitor after the video message wraps up.

When we return inside the CWC, we see The Schism still finishing up their never-ending entrance before their music finally dies down. Now Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade make their way out to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with six-man tag-team action here on NXT on USA. Joe Gacy and Malik Blade kick things off for their respective teams. We see Blade dominated early on but after a tag, Blade hits a big drop kick and starts to take over on offense. He brings in Enofe, who picks up where he left off.

As we settle back in from the break, we see the action still in progress with The Schism controlling the offense in the ring. We see a shot of Booker T being confronted by a member of the group about living the best version of your own life. Vic Joseph questions why she wasn't talking to him.

We see things continue like this until The Schism finally finishes this one off and score the pin fall victory. Afterwards, we see the competitors in the Battle for the Bar making their way out to the entrance from the backstage area as we head to another commercial break.

Winners: The Schism

Battle For The Bar

Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James

After we return from the break, we see a quick backstage interview with Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes promoting their respective singles matches on next week's show. We then return inside the CWC.

The theme hits to bring out Fallon Henley. She makes her way to the ring with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. She settles inside the ring and her theme dies down.

Now the music for Kiana James plays and out she comes accompanied by her assistant. The two are both in the ring and now the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Booker T and Vic Joseph talk among themselves as James and Henley duke it out in the early goings in this high-stakes "Battle for the Bar" showdown. After some early exchanges, we see James settle into the offensive driver's seat, as she dominates Henley while focusing on her ribs throughout the majority of her attack.

We see a shot of Jensen and Briggs talking at ringside as Henley finally starts to fight back into the offensive lead. James hits a big gut-buster to shift the momentum back in her favor.

Fallon hits a drop-down that trips up James coming off the ropes and follows that up with a big move for the pin fall victory. With the win, Fallon Henley gets to retain ownership of her family's bar.

Winner of the Battle For The Bar: Fallon Henley

McKenzie Mitchell Talks To NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez

We shoot backstage with McKenzie Mitchell who is standing by with the new NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. She asks if the reality of being the new women's champion has set in yet.

She says honestly it hasn't but she's also aware that the honeymoon phase is gonna wear off quick and she needs to be ready to defend it with the same ferocity that she used to capture it.

She mentions the talent in the locker room and the list of past champions, all of whom are going to be in the Hall of Fame some day. She says she's nowhere near that level yet and she has to live up to that pressure, noting she doesn't take it lightly.

She says she's gonna do anything it takes to represent that championship. From there, we hear Vic Joseph promoting the Drew Gulak Invitational coming up next. We head to a commercial break on that note.

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn Set For Next Week

We return to another video package promoting the showdown between Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on next week's episode of NXT On USA. The challenge for next week is mentioned and accepted and the extreme resolution is vowed to happen by both competitors in the match.

2022 Drew Gulak Invitational

We see Drew Gulak in the ring accompanied by Hank Walker. Gulak introduces three competitors in the background and says he's invited Hank Walker to hang out in the background and observe.

Gulak gives some pointers to Hank before giving the aforementioned three competitors a hands-on lesson by him. He introduces one talent and gives him a quick demonstration.

The WWE veteran shows an arm-hold and then wrenches it in extra hard at one point while continuing to act cavalier. He goes back to Walker and mentions how he released the hold the second he tapped.

A slightly more experienced competitor is introduced and up he comes. Gulak mentions this one being an amateur wrestler. He tells him to roll around and the two begin some upper-body wrestling.

He is taken down but then uses an arm lock to sweep him and switch to a leg submission. Again he cranks back hard and now Walker does the eyebrow raise, noticing what Gulak is doing.

A familiar face to NXT fans is then introduced and he locks up with Gulak. The two push and pull and begin a head lock switch contest before he is taken down with an arm drag. He looks surprised but remains calm until he gets a hold of a backwards choke which he cranks on and this time doesn't let go of when the wrestler tapped.

Hank runs over and separates the two and yells that he tapped. Gulak says he wanted to show that sometimes you gotta really grind the man down. Now the theme for Charlie Dempsey plays and out he comes to the ring.

Dempsey tells Gulak maybe he wants to go at it with a real wrestler. He challenges him. Dempsey tells Gulak that he's going to make an example out of his student, Hank Walker, on next week's show.

NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee (C) vs. Tony D'Angelo

We see Tony D'Angelo and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee each heading towards the entrance area from backstage as we head to another commercial break with our main event waiting for us on the other side of the break.

After we return from the break, we see the lineup for next week's show and then we return inside the CWC where Tony D'Angelo makes his way out accompanied by Stacks.

The two settle inside the ring where D'Angelo prepares for his highly-anticipated title opportunity in this, the final NXT on USA of 2022. The reigning, defending NXT North American Champion Wes Lee now makes his way out.

Both competitors are in the ring, the title is raised high by the match official and Booker T and Vic Joseph have set the stage for this main event match-up on commentary. The bell sounds and these two lock-up to get our headline bout of the evening off-and-running.

We see D'Angelo start to take over on offense. Things continue like this for a moment or so until Lee starts to fire up with a comeback on offense. He turns up the intensity and pace, flying all over the place and hitting some crazy high risk spots out to the floor on D'Angelo as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Lee has D'Angelo under control with a deep side head lock with D'Angelo flat on the mat on his stomach and him wrenching back on the squeeze. The fans are dueling chants, with half the crowd chanting for each side.

D'Angelo grabs a hold of the leg of Lee and uses the momentum to escape the clutches of the champion and buy himself some time. He gets up first and stomps away at Lee before dropping down and pummeling him with some ground and pound.

The challenger grounds the champion and goes for the cover, however Lee manages to kick out after the count of two. The crowd atmosphere grows louder in the background as Lee starts to show signs of life. D'Angelo cuts it short, grounds Lee and drops a big elbow on him for another close near fall attempt. He takes the action to the floor and suplexes Lee onto the commentary table with authority.

Wes Lee hangs on, however, and starts to fight from underneath back into competitive form. This continues until he finally starts to take over. The crowd rallies behind Lee, who finally shifts the momentum into his favor.

Lee goes wild with flurries of punches in the corner. He climbs up on D'Angelo in the corner and continues to fire away. Now we see Stacks try to get involved after D'Angelo hits a big power bomb on Lee out of the corner.

Dijak comes out and chokes Stacks and drags him to the back. Meanwhile back in the ring, Lee finishes off D'Angelo and retains the NXT North American Championship in an excellent main event. The commentators wrap things up and that's how the final NXT on USA show of 2022 goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee