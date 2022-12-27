WWE Holiday Tour Live Event Results (12/26/2022) - MSG in New York City

WWE held a Holiday Tour live event last night from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
The results are as follows:
- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus and Ridge Holland) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Tag Team Match.
- Hit Row (Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla and B-Fab) def. Legado del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega) in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.
- Bray Wyatt def. Jinder Mahal in a Singles Match.
- GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, Kofi Kingston and Santos Escobar in a Ladder Match to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.
- Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak in a Singles Match.
- Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight.
- Braun Strowman def. Solo Sikoa via DQ in a Singles Match. Kevin Owens does a run-in and a Tag Team Matchup is made.
- Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens def. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match.
