WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Holiday Tour Live Event Results (12/26/2022) - Dayton, Ohio

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 27, 2022

WWE Holiday Tour Live Event Results (12/26/2022) - Dayton, Ohio

WWE held a Holiday Tour live event from the Nationwide Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Here are your results.

- Dexter Lumis def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

- Omos def. Mustafa Ali in a Singles Match.

- Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin in a Singles Match.

- The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a Tag Team Match.

- Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley to retain her WWE RAW Women's Championship.

- Austin Theory (c) def. Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.

Source: angelfire.com
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79995/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer