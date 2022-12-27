WWE Holiday Tour Live Event Results (12/26/2022) - Dayton, Ohio

WWE held a Holiday Tour live event from the Nationwide Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
- Dexter Lumis def. The Miz in a Singles Match.
- Omos def. Mustafa Ali in a Singles Match.
- Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin in a Singles Match.
- The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a Tag Team Match.
- Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley to retain her WWE RAW Women's Championship.
- Austin Theory (c) def. Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.
