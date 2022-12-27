WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Dark: Elevation Results (12/26/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 27, 2022

AEW Dark: Elevation Results (12/26/2022)

Here are your AEW Dark: Elevation results for December 26th, 2022: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

- Nyla Rose and Marina Sharif def. Leva Bates and Karizma in a Tag Team Match.

- House Of Black's Julia Hart def. Promise Braxton in a Singles Match.

- The Bunny def. Madison Rayne in a Singles Match.

- Konosuke Takeshita def. Frankie Kazarian in a Singles Match.

- Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale def. Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski in a Tag Team Match.

- Athena (c) def. Kiera Hogan to retain her ROH Women's World Championship.

- L.F.I.'s Dralístico def. Blake Christian in a Singles Match.

Booker T Shares Thoughts On "Paranoid" AEW Fans, Says Some Exhibit Cult Like Behavior

Booker T believes that some AEW fans exhibit paranoia with cult-like behavior noting that this isn’t how every fan of the promotion ac [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 26, 2022 04:04PM

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79994/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer