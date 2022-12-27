AEW Dark: Elevation Results (12/26/2022)

Here are your AEW Dark: Elevation results for December 26th, 2022: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!
- Nyla Rose and Marina Sharif def. Leva Bates and Karizma in a Tag Team Match.
- House Of Black's Julia Hart def. Promise Braxton in a Singles Match.
- The Bunny def. Madison Rayne in a Singles Match.
- Konosuke Takeshita def. Frankie Kazarian in a Singles Match.
- Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale def. Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski in a Tag Team Match.
- Athena (c) def. Kiera Hogan to retain her ROH Women's World Championship.
- L.F.I.'s Dralístico def. Blake Christian in a Singles Match.
