Booker T Shares Thoughts On "Paranoid" AEW Fans, Says Some Exhibit Cult Like Behavior

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2022

Booker T believes that some AEW fans exhibit paranoia with cult-like behavior noting that this isn’t how every fan of the promotion acts. Check out the highlights below:

On some AEW fans acting like a cult:

"You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all of them, I’m not going to say all of them, but a lot of them. Sometimes they’re just looking for it. It’s like being in a relationship, you know where you got one of those girlfriends that’s just looking through your phone all the time, just looking for something … making up excuses to have a fight, stuff like that, that’s the way AEW fans are."

On how AEW fans can be paranoid:

"You could be talking about something totally irrelevant to AEW and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, he’s talking about AEW, did he say Kenny Omega?’ It’s that kind of stuff, it’s like they’re paranoid. Relax, no one’s thinking about AEW that much enough to where we’re going to try to talk in code about it."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #booker t

