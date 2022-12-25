WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky Starks Talks CM Punk & Chris Jericho

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 25, 2022

Ricky Starks recently spoke on Casual Conversations about a variety of topics, with highlights available below.

On how he is always trying to improve, adding that he wishes he could have faced off with CM Punk: "I did have a little bit of an issue where…iron sharpens iron at the end of the day. I don’t care about, ‘Oh, you put on a banger of a match with so and so,’ that’s cool and all, but baby, I’m trying to learn. I’m trying to progress. I don’t want to be the same Ricky that I was last week. I want to be a more improved version of myself. I was disappointed that, in my whole two years in AEW, I only had a match with Sting, and even then, that was a bit of a slow burn. I was disappointed that I didn’t get the chance to wrestle (CM) Punk because, in my head, as you saw with the promo with Max, I can stand, shoulder to shoulder with these people."

On his new feud with Chris Jericho: "In Max’s situation, I can stand over him. Now that Jericho has stepped into the fray, I’m ready. I’m not scared, I’m not nervous. As you can see on Dynamite, I took it to Jericho and I had no problems with that because I’m so confident in myself at this point. I’ve been doing it since 2011, I should know exactly who I am and what I’m about. The progression I’m about to go through, in such a short span, is going to be wild."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #ricky starks #chris jericho #cm punk

