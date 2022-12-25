WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Merry Christmas 2022 From WrestlingNewsSource.com

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 25, 2022

On behalf of everyone at WrestlingNewsSource.com, I would like to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas 2022! I hope you take the day to spend with family and loved ones this festive season.

We really appreciate your support at WNS and thank you for visiting us throughout 2022, which marked our 16th year online. Don't forget to join us, and also drop by our official DISCORD, where you can talk wrestling with fellow WNS fans throughout 2023!

Merry Christmas!
Ben Kerin and the WrestlingNewsSource.com team.

Christmas-themed stipulation matches: WWE Playlist


Tags: #wwe #aew #nxt #wns

