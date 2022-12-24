WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sami Callihan's IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires Soon

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 24, 2022

Fightful Select is reporting that the IMPACT Wrestling contract of Sami Callihan is going to expire in a few months, meaning Callihan would be a free agent.

Callihan previously signed a two-year contract extension with Impact at the start of 2021 through 2022.

The report also states that Callihan’s pending free agency has caught the interest of other promotions.

Callihan also runs his own indie wrestling promotion, Pro Wrestling Revolver, which has been quite successful thus far.

