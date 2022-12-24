New Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash

Two new matches have been announced for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash.
Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli go up against Top Flight. This comes after. The other match announced will see Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S.
Below is the updated card:
- The Elite vs. Death Triangle no DQ in match six of the best-of-seven for the AEW Trios Titles
- Top Flight vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley
- Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S.
- Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson
- TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow
