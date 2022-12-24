AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results (December 23, 2022)

Here are your AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash results for December 23rd: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

We hear the "This is Rampage, baby!" theme song and accompanying opening video and we shoot inside AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Jim Ross welcomes us to the special Holiday Bash themed edition of the show for this week and mentions how Chris Jericho is joining in on commentary this week. After the commentators introduce themselves, we head down to the ring for our opening contest.

$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale

Rush, Dralistico & Preston Vance vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Ari Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese vs. Serpentico, Luther & Angelico vs. John Silver, Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds

The bell sounds and Justin Roberts runs down the rules for the first-ever gimmick match. Things get started off with The Best Friends trio of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, La Facción Ingobernable, as well as The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian.

From there, we see The Blackpool Combat Club and The Dark Order enter next, followed by Serpentico, Luther and Angelico, then Daivari, Woods and Nese. Fox and Top Flight were out last.

The match came down to Fox and Top Flight with The Blackpool Combat Club. Despite The Dark Order asking him to stay in the back, Adam Page came out to attack Moxley until security got in between them.

Page hit a big dive to the floor. Castagnoli was left alone with Top Flight and they ended up getting the win after the double teams became too much for him to fight off. Top Flight and Fox are the winners of the $300,000.

Winners: Top Flight & AR Fox

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Want To Fight, Malakai Black Wants To Tell Riddles

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz are making their way to the ring. Kingston says the House of Black have been sent a contract, but they haven’t signed. Kingston wants to fight. Let’s do this.

From there, Malakai Black appears on screen and says "all in due time." He then tells a riddle on screen that confuses everyone, leading "The Mad King" to question the allegiance of his brother, Ortiz. For reference, The House of Black cleared the ring a few weeks ago, but spared Ortiz, which would lead Kingston to be suspicious.

Sammy Guevara Assures Irritated Daniel Garcia Big Things Are Coming In 2023

We shoot backstage to the interview zone where Renee Paquette is standing by with a couple of the Jericho Appreciation Society members. "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia are shown.

Garcia is clearly annoyed, but Guevara ignores the obvious signs and assures him that they're family, which he sealed with a forced hug that Garcia tried to push away. He tells him that big things are in store for them in the New Year.

TBS Women's Championship Eliminator

Jade Cargill (C) vs. VervVixen

Now we head back inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. where the familiar sounds of Jade Cargill's theme song hits. "That B*tch" makes her way out for the advertised TBS Women's Championship Eliminator showdown against VeriVixen, who is already waiting for her in the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see the TBS Women's Champion get off to a strong start. As she settles into the offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

When we return from the break, we see the undefeated 44-0 women's champion still very much in the offensive driver's seat. She beats down VeriVixen en route to connecting with a big pump-kick, which leads to the pin fall victory and a 45-0 flawless record for Jade Cargill.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Latest Chapter In The Book Of Hobbs

Now we shoot to the latest chapter in the ongoing vignette series dubbed, "The Book of Hobbs." We see more about the challenging and trying upbringing of the former Team Taz member.

The promising prospect in the AEW men's singles division is shown beating up some random dude and then soon after, the brief segment wraps up.

"Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens vs. "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

It's main event time here on the "Holiday Bash" year-end themed episode of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

Before the headline bout is set in motion, we shoot backstage where Mark Henry is standing by for his weekly pre-main event split-screen interview with the competitors involved in the final contest on the show.

On one side of the screen we see "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens, along with fellow member of The Acclaimed, Max Caster. On the other, we see "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

After the two teams speak their respective pieces and wrap things up, "The World's Strongest Man" does his usual segment-closing, "Well, I guess it's been enough talk, it's time for tonight's main event!" catchphrase.

From there, we head back inside the arena where the theme for Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal hits. They make their way out and head to the ring accompanied by the aforementioned Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

They settle inside the ring and their entrance tune dies down. Now The Acclaimed music plays and the AEW Tag-Team Champions emerge, along with "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. With Caster injured and not medically cleared to compete tonight, it will be Gunn and Bowens representing The Acclaimed duo.

Max can, however, still do a freestyle rap without any issues. With that said, he does a good one, with a crowd-popping line about Satnam Singh being a lesser version of The Great Khali. Both teams are in the ring and the music dies down.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our final bout of the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage on TNT.. We see some good back-and-forth action early on and as the heel duo of "Double J" and Lethal start to take control of the offense, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this match continues.

When we return from the final break of the evening, we see Jarrett and Lethal struggling to maintain their offensive lead, with Bowens and Gunn ultimately fighting their way back into the offensive driver seats.

They enjoy a few moments in control of the action before some heel antics lead to a stroke from Jarrett and a Lethal Injection from Lethal for the victory. Jarrett's screeching theme music plays after the victory and the commentators react with the proper amount of disgust as they celebrate the main event win.

On that note, they wrap things up and that's how the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage goes off-the-air. Thanks for joining us! Happy Holidays everybody!

Winners: Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal