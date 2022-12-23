WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 23, 2022

Current AEW Champion Confirmed To Be Working Under Contract

AEW star Orange Cassidy had been rumored to be working without an AEW contract.

He recently won the AEW All-Atlantic Championship from Pac on the October 12 episode of Dynamite and many wondered if he still didn't have a contract.

Fightful Select has debunked that rumor, noting:

"There were twitter rumors a while back of Orange Cassidy working without an AEW contract. We had it confirmed that wasn’t the case."

Cassidy is scheduled to feature in the $300,000 3 Kings Christmas Trios Casino Battle Royal on AEW Rampage.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #orange cassidy

