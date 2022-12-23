Current AEW Champion Confirmed To Be Working Under Contract

AEW star Orange Cassidy had been rumored to be working without an AEW contract.
He recently won the AEW All-Atlantic Championship from Pac on the October 12 episode of Dynamite and many wondered if he still didn't have a contract.
Fightful Select has debunked that rumor, noting:
"There were twitter rumors a while back of Orange Cassidy working without an AEW contract. We had it confirmed that wasn’t the case."
Cassidy is scheduled to feature in the $300,000 3 Kings Christmas Trios Casino Battle Royal on AEW Rampage.
⚡ AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday
AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode following Wednesday's Dynamite event from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Check o [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 22, 2022 11:29AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com