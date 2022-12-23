Current AEW Champion Confirmed To Be Working Under Contract

AEW star Orange Cassidy had been rumored to be working without an AEW contract.

He recently won the AEW All-Atlantic Championship from Pac on the October 12 episode of Dynamite and many wondered if he still didn't have a contract.

Fightful Select has debunked that rumor, noting:

"There were twitter rumors a while back of Orange Cassidy working without an AEW contract. We had it confirmed that wasn’t the case."

Cassidy is scheduled to feature in the $300,000 3 Kings Christmas Trios Casino Battle Royal on AEW Rampage.