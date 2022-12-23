Update On Why WWE India Event Has Been Postponed

As reported on Thursday, WrestleVotes reports that a big show WWE has planned to take place in India in January had been "postponed for unspecified reasons" although it was never officially publically announced.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote, "the decision was made by Sony Six, which is merging with Zee in India, to hold off the show until the merger is finalized. The merger is expected to go through in April, so the show would take place after April."

The company last held an event in the country in 2017.