WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Rick Ross Talks Dropping F-Bomb On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 22, 2022

Rick Ross Talks Dropping F-Bomb On AEW Dynamite

Rick Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about his return to AEW television.

"It was real cool. I got close to Keith Lee and realized how big is traps was. He look like he weighs between 360, 370 (pounds). He's a big motherf***er. He really is. He's a big motherfucker."

On saying "motherf***er" on TV:

"I'm taking you behind the scenes, this is the biggest boss Ricky Rozay, no one can tell me what to say. It was a gift for me to be there, I love AEW. It was a huge gift. When I got in there, I had other things on my mind, but like I said, when Keith Lee kind of turned his back to me and I realized the size and width of his shoulders and trapezoids, I had to express my heart. He's a big motherfucker. He really is."

On future returns:

"It's a good chance that AEW will get more gifts. I like Tony Khan, Tony Khan is a cool motherf***er. I feel the energy. One time for all the real wrestling fans. One time for all the true fans that stood out in the cold to make it inside the arena. The ones who wear their plastic masks. The ones who drag their belts on the cement as they walk into the arena. I love you guys. We are number one in anything other than accusations. FALSE ACCUSATIONS!"

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #rick ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79967/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer