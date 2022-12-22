Rick Ross Talks Dropping F-Bomb On AEW Dynamite

Rick Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about his return to AEW television.

"It was real cool. I got close to Keith Lee and realized how big is traps was. He look like he weighs between 360, 370 (pounds). He's a big motherf***er. He really is. He's a big motherfucker."

On saying "motherf***er" on TV:

"I'm taking you behind the scenes, this is the biggest boss Ricky Rozay, no one can tell me what to say. It was a gift for me to be there, I love AEW. It was a huge gift. When I got in there, I had other things on my mind, but like I said, when Keith Lee kind of turned his back to me and I realized the size and width of his shoulders and trapezoids, I had to express my heart. He's a big motherfucker. He really is."

On future returns: