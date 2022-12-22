Kurt Angle Was Supposed To Have A Year-Long WWE Championship Reign In 2002

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the topic was WWE Armageddon 2002: where Kurt Angle revealed he was supposed to win and hold the WWE Championship for a year.

"I was supposed to beat Brock, but I broke my neck beforehand. So I had to do the job for Brock and lose to him and give him the title because I had that surgery. So they didn't want me to beat Brock two times in a row. So Big Show beat Brock Lesnar, then I beat Big Show. That way, I didn't beat Brock twice, even though he ended up beating me at WrestleMania because I broke my neck." "I was supposed to have a title reign for a whole year. That was the whole plan. I was gonna beat Big Show. I was gonna carry it into WrestleMania, beat Brock, and continue on. Unfortunately, I broke my neck in February and I couldn't, I had to have surgery after WrestleMania."

On how WrestleMania 19 was supposed to go: