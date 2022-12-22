Kurt Angle Was Supposed To Have A Year-Long WWE Championship Reign In 2002

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the topic was WWE Armageddon 2002: where Kurt Angle revealed he was supposed to win and hold the WWE Championship for a year.
"I was supposed to beat Brock, but I broke my neck beforehand. So I had to do the job for Brock and lose to him and give him the title because I had that surgery. So they didn't want me to beat Brock two times in a row. So Big Show beat Brock Lesnar, then I beat Big Show. That way, I didn't beat Brock twice, even though he ended up beating me at WrestleMania because I broke my neck."
"I was supposed to have a title reign for a whole year. That was the whole plan. I was gonna beat Big Show. I was gonna carry it into WrestleMania, beat Brock, and continue on. Unfortunately, I broke my neck in February and I couldn't, I had to have surgery after WrestleMania."
On how WrestleMania 19 was supposed to go:
"I think that what they were planning on doing at WrestleMania was a double babyface match. They've done that before at WrestleMania. Obviously, during the match, somebody would turn heel like I think Stone Cold Steve Austin, when he wrestled The Rock at WrestleMania [17], they were both babyfaces. I think Stone Cold turned on The Rock and turned heel. So maybe they have the same plan for us. I'd imagine I'd be the one that would turn heel at WrestleMania, obviously, but the plan was — what I know is I was going to continue on as champion for almost a year so unfortunately, that didn't happen because I broke my neck."
