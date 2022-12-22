WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Files Trademarks For "WrestleBowl" & "Wrestling Bowl"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 22, 2022

As of December 19th, AEW has filed trademarks on both WrestleBowl and Wrestling Bowl.

You can read the full listings below.

Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of television shows; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and wrestling multimedia entertainment event content; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Fan clubs; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of wrestling, sports, and entertainment; Providing entertainment information in the fields of wrestling, sports, and entertainment via a website; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

Mark For: WRESTLING BOWL trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of television shows; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and wrestling multimedia entertainment event content; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Fan clubs; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the fields of wrestling, sports, and entertainment; Providing entertainment information in the fields of wrestling, sports, and entertainment via a website; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

It is not currently known how AEW will utilize these trademarks moving forward.

Source: fightful.com
