John Cena Has Sold Thousands More Tickets For December 30 Episode of SmackDown

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that in the days following the WWE announcement that John Cena on the December 30 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the company sold an extra 4000 tickets.

"We always say, and it’s true, ‘It’s the brand and not the guy’, but John Cena is the exception. They’ve sold 4,000 tickets in Tampa since he was announced on that show, which is amazing. You know, he is the exception to the rule. If you’re wondering, ‘Is anyone a draw?’ It’s like, well, he is."