Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV tonight, wit a number of IMPACT-related programs also broadcasting on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of IMPACT in 60 about Alex Shelley in 2022.
The five matches announced for tonight's show:
- IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Death Dollz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw
- Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann
- Jordynne Grace & Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans
- Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura
- Swinger & Zicky Dice vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch
- Before the IMPACT: Taylor Wilde vs. KiLynn King
The action continues on the road to #HardToKill. Don’t miss an all-new #IMPACTonAXSTV TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 22, 2022
Full preview: https://t.co/OtDHPxQKSu pic.twitter.com/N25SbcXGkr
⚡ Rich Swann Has Signed New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
Former IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann has signed a new deal with the company. Swann revealed the news in an interview with Chris Van Vliet [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 22, 2022 11:37AM
