Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV tonight, wit a number of IMPACT-related programs also broadcasting on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of IMPACT in 60 about Alex Shelley in 2022.

The five matches announced for tonight's show:

- IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Death Dollz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw

- Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

- Jordynne Grace & Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

- Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura

- Swinger & Zicky Dice vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch

- Before the IMPACT: Taylor Wilde vs. KiLynn King

The action continues on the road to #HardToKill. Don’t miss an all-new #IMPACTonAXSTV TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.



Full preview: https://t.co/OtDHPxQKSu pic.twitter.com/N25SbcXGkr — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 22, 2022