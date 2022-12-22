WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV tonight, wit a number of IMPACT-related programs also broadcasting on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of IMPACT in 60 about Alex Shelley in 2022.

The five matches announced for tonight's show:

-  IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Death Dollz (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw

- Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

- Jordynne Grace & Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

- Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura

- Swinger & Zicky Dice vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch

-  Before the IMPACT: Taylor Wilde vs. KiLynn King

Rich Swann Has Signed New Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Former IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann has signed a new deal with the company. Swann revealed the news in an interview with Chris Van Vliet [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 22, 2022 11:37AM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs

