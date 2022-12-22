WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injured AEW Star Spotted Backstage At Last Night's Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2022

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, who’s been out of action since August due to injury was backstage at last night's AEW Dynamite, according to PWInsider.

Rosa was forced to relinquish the championship, and Toni Storm’s interim championship reign was made an official full reign.

The show on Wednesday took place in Rosa’s hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

The report added that "word making the rounds this week" was that Rosa isn’t expected to make an in-ring return until 2023 with February or March being discussed.

Tony Khan Confirms New Look Coming Soon For AEW

During an interview with TV Insider, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that productions changes are coming to Dynamit with a new look planne [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 21, 2022 04:21PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #dynamite #thunder rosa

