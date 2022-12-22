Injured AEW Star Spotted Backstage At Last Night's Dynamite

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, who’s been out of action since August due to injury was backstage at last night's AEW Dynamite, according to PWInsider.

Rosa was forced to relinquish the championship, and Toni Storm’s interim championship reign was made an official full reign.

The show on Wednesday took place in Rosa’s hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

The report added that "word making the rounds this week" was that Rosa isn’t expected to make an in-ring return until 2023 with February or March being discussed.