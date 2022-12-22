WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has Reportedly Postponed Upcoming Major Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2022

WWE had been planning to return to India for the first live event in the country in over five years. However, that now appears not to be happening next month as first reported.

The event was rumored to be scheduled for January 18, 2023, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The company had not officially announced and according to insider source WrestleVotes on Twitter, the planned India live event has been postponed for "unspecified reasons".

WV tweeted:

"I’m told the proposed WWE Live Event in India scheduled for 1/18 has been postponed for unspecified reasons."

Tags: #wwe #india

