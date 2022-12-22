AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode following Wednesday's Dynamite event from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

Check out the spoilers below courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale for $300,000: AR Fox and Top Flight won the battle royal by last eliminating Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. Hangman Page attacked Moxley during the match to take him out. Castagnoli ended up fighting Top Flight alone, with Castagnoli being the last one eliminated. Other participants in the match included Rush & Dralistico & Preston Vance, Kip Sabian & The Butcher & The Blade, Best Friends & Orange Cassidy, The Dark Order, The Spanish Announce Project, and Ari Daivari & Tony Nese & Josh Woods.

- Eddie Kingston and Ortiz came out for a promo where tey said that they sent a contract to House of Black, but it wasn’t returned and challenged them to a fight tonight. Julia Hart showed a video of Malakai Black on the video screen. Black said they will fight in due time, but Black suggested that Ortiz may not be loyal to Kingston. Ortiz and Kingston ended up arguing in the ring.

- Jade Cargill defeated Vertvixen

- Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett defeated Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens after Lethal pinned Gunn with the Lethal Injection.