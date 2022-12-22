Geraldo Rivera Hired People To Break Into Vince McMahon's Home According To Ric Flair

During the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, Ric Flair was discussing Vince McMahon and his rumored desire to return to WWE. In response, Flair revealed some interesting information about journalist Geraldo Rivera who reported on the WWF steroid scandals in the early 90s.

On Vince McMahon:

“I just want him to be happy because I won’t budge on the statement that he built it. He withstood it. He went through all the personal aggravation. I mean, the fights, the bad stuff, everything that anybody that tries to rise to success in business. He went through it all by himself, I’m sure with the support of his family, but them never probably at such a young age truly understanding what it was like for like Geraldo to break into their home and sh*t like that when all that was going down. You know about that right?”

Conrad Thompson said, “No.”

Flair: “You didn’t know Geraldo broke into their home?”

Conrad: “No. What are you talking about?”

Flair: “That investigative reporter. Remember him?”

Conrad: “I know who Geraldo is. Geraldo broke into Vince’s house?”



Flair: “Yeah, it happened when that steroid trial was going on.”

Conrad: “No. I had no knowledge of this. This is, what?”

Flair: “Yeah, I’m absolutely telling you the truth. I don’t say he broke in physically. He had people do it.”

Conrad: “Oh my God, no, I didn’t know that.”

Flair: “Well then make sure we get this right, but I’ve been told that by some very close people to the situation.”

Flair later said, “Let’s get our facts before this airs so we don’t get lawsuits from Geraldo. I’ve been told that by people that were right there.”