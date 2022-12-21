WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized

WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware has been hospitalized.

Koko is hospitalized in Mississippi according to The Wrestling Collection on Twitter and Facebook. There are no further details on his hospitalization at this time other than for "unspecified medical issues."

Ware, aka James Ware. Jr. debuted back 1978 for the Continental Wrestling Association. He is best known for his time in WWF from 1986-1994, joined by his blue-and-yellow macaw named Frankie.

WNS wishes Koko all the best in his recovery.