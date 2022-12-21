WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 21, 2022

WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware has been hospitalized.

Koko is hospitalized in Mississippi according to The Wrestling Collection on Twitter and Facebook. There are no further details on his hospitalization at this time other than for "unspecified medical issues."

Ware, aka James Ware. Jr. debuted back 1978 for the Continental Wrestling Association. He is best known for his time in WWF from 1986-1994, joined by his blue-and-yellow macaw named Frankie. 

WNS wishes Koko all the best in his recovery.


Tags: #wwe #koko b ware #hall of fame

