📺 WATCH: AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer Released

A new spotlight trailer for the AEW Fight Forever has been released.

The trailer is an MJF Spotlight Trailer for their AEW Fight Forever video game.

The trailer features footage of the current AEW World Champion in action in the new game, which is scheduled to be released in 2023.

“Even in video game form I’ll be better than your favorites in #AEWFightForever and you know it," wrote MJF in response to the video in a post shared via his official Twitter feed.

Check out the new AEW Fight Forever: MJF Spotlight Trailer below: