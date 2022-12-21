WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 21, 2022

Edris Enofe Posts Video Of Himself Getting WWE Logo Tattooed On His Chest

Edris Enofe has posted a video on social media revealing he got a tattoo of the WWE logo on his chest.

Enofe posted a video on Twitter where he is getting the WWE logo outline placed on his chest in preparation for a tattoo. The end of the video shows the needle going to Enofe's chest, but ends before the tattoo starts.

He has yet to reveal the tattoo fully, but did tweet, "ngl [Not gonna lie], I kinda regret it now."

Speaking to USA Network, Enofe discussed his chest tattoo.

“Honestly, it was spur of the moment. I will eventually be the face of this brand and I felt this was the best way to represent it. WWE has changed my life, and this is my way of saying thank you — by becoming an ambassador for the rest of my life," he said.

He also clarified his regrets about the tattoo.

"When I said I regretted it, I regretted not getting it sooner. I also plan on getting an NXT tattoo on my neck for my birthday,” he said.

Enofe says he hasn't thought about things if they don't work out in WWE as he's remained focus and stays working hard.

He is currently part of the NXT brand and teaming with Malik Blade.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #edris enofe

