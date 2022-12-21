WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Several AEW Stars To Miss Dynamite Next Week Due To Prior Commitments

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 21, 2022

Several AEW Stars To Miss Dynamite Next Week Due To Prior Commitments

AEW will be without some of its stars for two editions of Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling will hold their special New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Wednesday, December 28.

Previously announced for that show is a TNT Title match between Samoa Joe and Wardlow

FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti will all miss that night's episode of AEW Dynamite, as they are performing for AAA in Acapulco that night.

FTR is the AAA World Tag Team Champions and Guevara & Melo are the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions.

As previously noted, there will be some stars missing the January 4 edition of Dynamite including FTR and Kenny Omega in Seattle.

Omega will work an IWGP United States Heavyweight Title match with Will Ospreay inside the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 17 while FTR will defend the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. 

Evil Uno Explains Why AEW's Video Game Is Called "Fight Forever"

Evil Uno was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about the upcoming AEW video game "AEW Fight Forever." "What I can give you [...]

— Guy Incognito Dec 20, 2022 12:37PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #dax harwood #cash wheeler #sammy guevara #tay conti #kenny omega

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79943/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer