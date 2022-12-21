Several AEW Stars To Miss Dynamite Next Week Due To Prior Commitments

AEW will be without some of its stars for two editions of Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling will hold their special New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Wednesday, December 28.

Previously announced for that show is a TNT Title match between Samoa Joe and Wardlow

FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti will all miss that night's episode of AEW Dynamite, as they are performing for AAA in Acapulco that night.

FTR is the AAA World Tag Team Champions and Guevara & Melo are the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions.

As previously noted, there will be some stars missing the January 4 edition of Dynamite including FTR and Kenny Omega in Seattle.

Omega will work an IWGP United States Heavyweight Title match with Will Ospreay inside the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 17 while FTR will defend the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI.