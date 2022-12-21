Molly Holly Reveals WWE Only Gave Her Six Days Notice Before Royal Rumble Appearance

Molly Holly recently spoke during a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing about the possibility of having a match in WWE.
“I told the creative writing team that if I do have to be in it, I need some advance notice because it hurts to go from not doing it for a long time and then getting thrown in there. So they have not given me any notice as of yet, and it’s getting close to that time, so they better tell me soon if I am gonna have to be in it."
On her Royal Rumble appearance:
"The least amount of notice they’ve ever given me for a Rumble is six days. I go to the tanning booth, try not to get too burned. I go buy rub-on tan, I bleach my teeth, dug through past outfits to see if I can bedazzle them or somehow jazz them up because there’s no way I can find a seamstress in that amount of time and do a lot of crying [laughs]."
