Here are your WWE NXT results for December 20th, 2022: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

WWE NXT RESULTS (12/20/2022)

The "Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by John Cena kicks things off as always. From there, we see highlights of Roxanne Perez's star making moment on last week's show, capturing the NXT Women's Championship from Mandy Rose after winning the first-ever Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2022.



Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom



The regular NXT theme and opening video plays and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. where Booker T and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.



We head to the ring after that for our opening contest, which features men's singles action, as Carmelo Hayes goes one-on-one against Axiom. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with the first match on this week's NXT on USA show.



The two lock-up, Hayes goes behind Axiom, scoops him up and dumps him onto the mat with authority. Axiom then gets Hayes on the mat and shows a difference side of himself, as the commentators point out, after taunting Hayes a bit.



As the action continues, it is Axiom who continues to dominate. The fans chant "Axiom! Axiom" but then Hayes counters his way out of a hold on the mat and the fans chant "'Melo! 'Melo!" Melo and Axiom continue to hit reversals and counters with good mat-based offense.



We see a near fall after a nice northern lights suplex before both guys crash into each other after coming off the ropes from opposing sides of the ring with a ton of momentum. As they each lay on the mat writhing in pain, we head to a mid-match commercial break.



As we settle back in from the break, we see Hayes dominating the action. He hits a big pump-kick that decks Axiom and then he applies a cross-face to the masked-man that nearly forces the submission.



Instead, Axiom survives and escapes before taking over on offense. He hits a dive through the ropes as Hayes was leapfrogging off the middle rope himself in a wild spot that pops the crowd. Axiom ends up locking Hayes in a triangle choke submission on the match soon after.



Hayes rips at the mask of Axiom and struggles to escape the hold. The two fight back up to their feet after Hayes escapes. They end up holding hands and climbing the ropes together. Axiom hits an awesome hurricanrana off the top-rope while their hands are held.



Afterwards, Trick Williams gets involved and takes Axiom out. Hayes follows up with a nothing-but-net off the top-rope and scores the pin fall for the victory. Good match. After the match, we hear the commentators run us through some highlights of the action. We then see Axiom hit an Asai Moonsault on Williams on the floor.



Winner: Carmelo Hayes



Grayson Waller Addresses "B*tch" Bron Breakker



Grayson Waller is shown backstage with McKenzie Mitchell. Waller talks about being inspired by Roxanne Perez winning the NXT Women's Championship from Mandy Rose last week.



He then says if she didn't have to wait until New Year's Evil, why does he? He says he wants Bron Breakker tonight. Mitchell says it can't happen because he's on a media tour.



Waller says Bron is streaming on his phone now and calls him a b*tch if he doesn't meet him in the ring tonight. He walks off and we head to a commercial break.



Backstage With Tony D'Angelo & Grayson Waller



We see Tony D'Angelo backstage with Stacks and he is on the phone. He gets off the phone and says he's got an NXT North American Championship next week. Stacks asks what they're gonna do. D'Angelo says to go tell Dijak to stay out of their business.



As they continue to talk, up walks Grayson Waller. He tells D'Angelo to tell Bron Breakker that he's looking for him if he ever shows up to the building tonight.



Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons



Now we head back inside the CWC and as we do, we see Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons brutally brawling on the entrance ramp as one was making their way down to the ring for our second match of the evening.



The two brawl around at ringside for a bit and finally the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The action quickly spills out to the floor again where Stark sends Lyons into the steel ring post.



She bounces her head off the ring apron a few times and then brings the action back into the ring.



Stark continues to dominate the action for a few minutes and then Lyons starts to show signs of life. Lyons fights back into the offensive lead, blasting Stark with kicks and hip-bumps while she is on the mat.



From there, Stark takes back over and puts it on Lyons. She beats her down and lands a modified stomp/kick after missing the same unique shot earlier in the match. Lyons starts to fight competitively again and then we see some pin attempts and reversals from both, which culminates with Stark holding the ropes to secure the three-count over Lyons for the win.



Winner: Zoey Stark



Cora Jade, Wendy Choo Duke It Out Backstage



We shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is standing by with Cora Jade. She asks her about seeing Roxanne Perez winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge and then beating Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship.



She asks how it must feel since she was so close to winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2022 herself. She looks annoyed and sounds annoyed as she begins speaking but before she can say much, Wendy Choo hits the scene and the two brawl wildly until a bunch of people hit the scene to break them up.



NXT Women's Tag-Team Championship

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (C) vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin



We head back inside the CWC and out comes the first of three teams for our next match of the evening, which features the NXT Women's Tag-Team Championshpis on-the-line. As they do, we head to a pre-match commercial break.



From there, we settle back in after the break and we see Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs' segment from backstage about their aspirations for capturing the NXT Tag-Team Championships when they meet against The New Day.



We then see Kiana James and her assistant talking about fixing the financial woes of Jensen and Briggs and their friend. She mentions the bank put a lean on their bar and soon she'll be able to buy it and do whatever she wants with it. A challenge is made for next week for a match where James will win the bar if she wins and if she loses, the bar is safe.



From there, we head back to the ring where Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley are shown finishing their ring entrance as the second team in the ring, with Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolin being the team that entered prior to the commercial.



Finally, the reigning and defending NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions -- Kayden Carter and Katana Chance -- make their way to the ring as Vic Joseph quotes some interesting stats about Carter & Chance creeping up on the record title reign length of the past title-run of Jane & Dolin.



The bell sounds and we see Dolin and Carter kicking things off for their respective teams as this match officially gets off-and-running.



We see some good back-and-forth action and then after a big top-rope-to-floor spot sees all the ladies taken out via a big cross-body splash, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this title contest continues.



As we settle back in from the break, we see things going bad for the champs and it looks as though Nyle and Paxum are going to take the "W" and the titles. Instead,. we see a quick roll-up out of nowhere and the duo of Chance and Carter manage to retain their titles with an unlikely victory. Booker T sounds amazed afterwards that they pulled it off again.



Winners and STILL NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance



Oro Mensah Is Coming Soon ...



After we see video highlights of the three-way women's tag-team title showdown, we move on to a vignette hyping the upcoming debut in WWE NXT of Oro Mensah. From there, we head to another commercial break.



Booker T Sits Down With NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez



We return from the break to the commentary section where Booker T and Vic Joseph introduce Booker T's sit-down interview with the new NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.



From there, we see Booker T sitting down with Roxxane Perez and her newly won NXT Women's Championship. The duo talk about their early days and how she joined his Reality of Wrestling training facility at the age of 16 and has quickly risen to the top of her profession.



She asks from champion to former champion, if Booker T has any advice for her. He talks about his interest always centering around championships and checks.



Apollo Crews Interrupted By Carmelo Hayes



We head back inside the CWC and after quick reaction comments from Booker T and Vic Joseph regarding Booker's sit-down interview with Perez, we head back to the ring. Apollo Crews' theme hits and out he comes and settles inside.



Apollo Crews gets on the microphone and says he first wants to congratulate the new NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on her big title victory on last week's show. He then switches gears to talk about himself.



Crews mentions coming up short in his quest to capture the NXT Championship from Bron Breakker at the NXT Deadline 2022 special event. He mentions how Grayson Waller is next up at NXT New Year's Evil for Breakker.



As far as Crews is concerned, he sees NXT Vengeance Day as his day for finally capturing the title. As he continues to talk he is interrupted by Carmelo Hayes who comes out and talks down Apollo. Apollo then responds and the two set up a future match.



NXT Tag-Team Champions The New Day



After some brief backstage segments, including one with NXT Tag-Team Champions The New Day, we head to another commercial break as we dig into the second and final hour here on this week's edition of NXT on USA.



Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez



We return from the break to another quick backstage segment before returning to the ring where Indi Hartwell makes her entrance. She settles inside the ring and her theme music dies down.



Now the entrance tune for her opponent, Elektra Lopez, plays, and out she comes. She too settles inside the squared circle and her theme fades down. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.



We see Lopez beating down Hartwell early on and blasting her with some big kicks as the fans make a ton of noise in the background inside the Capitol Wrestling Center. Hartwell starts fighting back after this and takes over on offense for a moment before things spill out to the floor and she is rammed into the steel ring post.



The fans chant for Indi in an attempt to rally her back into the action, however Lopez remains in control of the offense. Hartwell tries scooping her up for a slam but Lopez ends up falling down on top of her and scoring the pin.



The commentators question what happened and then we see on the instant replay that she snuck brass knuckles on her hands moments before Indi scooped her up.



Winner: Elektra Lopez



Alba Fyre Gets Medical Clearance For Tonight



Alba Fyre is shown for the third time backstage after having something blown into her eyes in an earlier backstage segment, she is annoyed and gets the doctor to clear her for her match tonight despite likely having vision issues. After this, we head to another commercial break.



McKenzie Mitchell Talks To NXT North American Champion Wes Lee



When we return from the break, we see McKenzie Mitchell standing by with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. She asks if it's true he's defending his title against Tony D'Angelo next week.



He says it's true. He says when D'Angelo fails, he has Dijak waiting in the wings. He says regardless of the opponent, the title isn't leaving his shoulder anytime soon.



Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre



From there, we return inside the CWC where Sol Ruca makes her way to the ring as Vic Jospeh talks on commentary about her taking social media by storm. She settles inside the ring and her music dies down.



Now the theme for her opponent, Alba Fyre, plays. Fyre emerges and begins making her way down to the ring for this one-on-one showdown in the NXT women's singles division.



As soon as Fyre makes it to the ringside area, we see her attacked from behind by Isla Dawn for the second time this evening. After blowing some substance into her eyes earlier in the night backstage, Dawn continues to assault Fyre at ringside, this time with the use of a baseball bat.



She beats her down and lets out a maniacal laugh before walking off with her bat in hand as officials rush to the ringside area to check on Fyre.



Winner: No Contest



Chase U Holiday Party



We see footage of the year-end / holiday Chase U party. An offering of a fruit-cake leads to an angry outburst with some mother-f-bombs. A number one professor plaque that was taken from someone else is given and a group hug closes out the segment.



McKenzie Mitchell Talks To Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs



McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. They talk about being excited to get to square off against The New Day and how it's even more exciting to them because the NXT Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line.



They mention their vow of 2023 being a big year and say capturing the titles is a good way to start that off. Kiana James and her assistant approach before the end of the segment to wish Brooks Jensen good luck before their title showdown. We head to another commercial break before their NXT Tag-Team Championship contest.



Hank Walker Approaches Drew Gulak For Advice



When we return from the commercial break, we get ready to head back to the ring for our second championship match of the evening here on this week's edition of NXT on USA after a quick Drew Gulak training segment is shown.



Hank Walker approaching him for advice. Gulak says he's hosting a seminar next week and he wants Walker to attend. Not to participate but to observe.



NXT Tag-Team Championship

The New Day (C) vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs



Stacks is shown talking to a door with Dijak's name on it, practicing his speech to warn him to stay out of Tony D'Angelo's business. From there, we see Grayson Waller talking to the camera backstage, asking where Bron Breakker is. He begins walking towards the ring as we head to our final commercial break of the evening.



As we settle back in from the break, we head to the parking lot where we see Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley talking about their setback tonight in their attempt to capture the titles while chatting with The Creed Brothers. Up walks Tama and Tonga and they confront the duo. Julius Creed says to watch next week when he goes one-on-one against JD McDonagh.



We head back inside the arena and we hear Vic Joseph promoting the NXT North American Championship showdown between Wes Lee and Tony D'Angelo, as well as Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in a "Battle for the Bar" showdown, as well as The Schesim vs. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Odyssey Jones for next week's show.



Now we see Grayson Waller make his way down to the ring for our final main event segment of this week's show. He calls out Bron Breakker and finally the NXT Champion is shown arriving in the parking lot.



Breakker rushes to the ring as Waller declares he is not afraid of the title-holder. He runs into the ring and bum-rushes Waller, blasting him with a spear. As he lands the shot, however, he remains laid out on top of Waller.



Waller gets up and in classic Bret Hart and Bill Goldberg WCW fashion, we see Waller stand up first and reveal he had a steel plate under his shirt. He gets on the mic and boasts out-smarting Breakker.



He says he's gonna do it again at New Year's Evil when he out-smarts him to become NXT Champion. "Because that, Bron Breakker, is the Grayson Waller Effect." He holds the NXT Championship up in the air and his theme plays to end the show. Thanks for joining us!