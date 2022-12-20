"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Issues Statement On Recent Home Invasion

In an Instagram post, Jim Duggan thanked everyone for their concern following a recent home invasion. Click here for more on that. He posted:

“We would like to thank the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department for their prompt and professional response last week. A man who we had never seen before climbed our fence, ran through our yard to our front door, and was pounding on our glass doors. Before we could get to the door, he opened it and fell into our house. I held him at gunpoint while Debra called 911. We are safe with no damage. Thanks to everyone for the concern and well wishes!”