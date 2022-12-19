Here are your WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 19th, 2022: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (12/19/2022)

This week's show kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." signature.

Paul Heyman & Roman Reigns Open Raw

From there, we a live shot of Paul Heyman backstage at the Wells Fargo Arena. He welcomes us to Monday Night Raw and informs him that his name is Paul Heyman. He mentions his role in The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns.

He gives a big smile as the camera pans down and shows Roman Reigns sitting in a chair.

He says, "Monday Night Raw. The home of Kevin Owens. The home that Kevin Owens continues to leave and continually tries to crash the gates of the island of relevancy. He's not by himself, no, who'd he go to get?"

Reigns continues, "John Cena. Kev -- you gonna need way more than that. Matter fact, you gonna need the entire Raw locker room. You gonna need them all to have your back, because you've interfered in my business a little too much. Now it's time we return the favor and use the resources and the juice that we've got."

"We're not going anywhere. We're gonna torture you and make your life a living hell, and everybody in that locker room and that audience acknowledges The Bloodline," he concludes.

The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn Attack

We then see The Usos and Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn attacking Raw Superstars backstage while talking to the camera. They say "let's go" and head towards the ring as the weekly Raw opening signature plays.

The Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day

From there, we return inside the Wells Fargo Arena where the theme for Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits hits. Out comes Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford ready for this scheduled tag-team contest.

Tozawa walks to the ring with them and hangs out. Corey Graves on commentary says he's doing so because there's safety in numbers, especially after the comments from Roman Reigns at the start of the show.

The Street Profits settle inside the ring and as they do, Graves and Kevin Patrick promote the lineup for tonight's show. We return live and the theme for their opponents plays.

On that note, the lights in the arena go out and when they come back on, out comes The Judgment Day group. They head to the ring and it will be Finn Balor and Damian Priest representing the duo against Dawkins and Ford in our opening contest.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. We see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in Balor and Priest's corner and Tozawa in Dawkins and Ford's. Representing their teams to start the bout are Ford and Priest.

We see some good opening back-and-forth action. When we return, we see The Street Profits fight their way back into competitive form and eventually in control of the action. Eventually, thanks to Akira Tozawa throwing something from a red cup into the eyes of The Judgment Day, we see Ford score the pin fall victory for his team.

Winners: The Street Profits

Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa

From there, the post-match scene sees the instant replays broken down by the commentators and when we return live, we see Rhea Ripley is furious. She runs up and confronts Akira Tozawa in the entrance aisle and slams him down.

Ripley yells in Tozawa's face to come fight her. As he gets up, he heads to the ring to do so and we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see The Street Profits hyping Tozawa up and talking him into taking the match. He takes his shirt off and lets out a war scream.

The bell sounds and he heads into the ring and gets leveled by a big boot from Ripley. From there, Ripley goes on to dominate Tozawa in complete one-sided fashion with Ripley dominating to the point that even a suplex reversal that fails by Tozawa got a huge pop just from how close he was to countering her one time.

We see the action spills out to the floor when Tozawa sends Ripley sailing. The Street Profits hype Tozawa up from the floor telling him, "You hurt her!" like it's a big deal. Finn Balor gets involved, but so do The Street Profits to take him out.

Ripley goes for Rip-Tide on Tozawa but misses. Tozawa heads to the top-rope for a high spot but misses on the way down. Ripley then counters with Rip-Tide and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

Adam Pearce Is A Busy Man, Bobby Lashley Update

We see highlights of last week's Raw main event, which saw Seth Rollins beat Bobby Lashley with a pedigree to become the number one contender to Austin Theory and the U.S. title.

We also see Adam Pearce's pre-match warning to Lashley for his rage issues and his post-match attack that led to Pearce telling him he's fired just as the show went off-the-air.

When we return live, Cathy Kelley is backstage with Pearce, who is on the phone. He is asking for someone to get back to him ASAP and then answers questions and says it's not if but when Lashley comes back to work after their recent talk.

In comes MVP but he has no time for him either because a referee runs to him and says something happened at the loading docks. He needs him to come with him so they all run off to end the segment.

We return from a commercial break and discover that The Bloodline has attacked again, with Dolph Ziggler and others laid out backstage.

The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy

We see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson make their way to the ring accompanied by A.J. Styles and Mia Yim. They settle into the ring for scheduled tag-team action against Alpha Academy -- Otis and Chad Gable.

As the duo settles inside the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in we see The Bloodline attack of Ziggler and co. footage and then return inside the Wells Fargo Arena where Alpha Academy's theme hits.

Otis and Chad Gable make their way down to the ring and our next match of the evening here on Monday Night Raw is about to get underway.

Gable and Gallows kick things off for their respective teams. Gable does well, mat-wrestling Gallows early on. When the action returns to the feet, we see Gallows take out Gable and control him on the mat afterwards. He then tags in Karl Anderson. The two hit some double-team offense and then Gallows tags back in and picks up where he left off, taking it to Gable.

Anderson tags in and he takes over, beating down Gable some as well. He arm-drags Gable down and controls him on the mat and then wrenches away at his arm before tagging Gallows back in. The fans break out in a loud "We want Otis!" chant.

Finally we see Gable tag in Otis and the crowd explodes. Otis and Gallows hit the ropes and collide into each other a few times until Gallows knocks Otis out to the floor. He and Anderson then knock Gable out to the floor as well and we head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

We return from the break and see some good back-and-forth action, which ultimately wraps up with The O.C. duo hitting their Magic Killer double-team finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The O.C.

The Bloodline Attacks The O.C.

As their theme plays, Gallows and Anderson are joined by Styles and Yim and The O.C. all pose together. While this is going on, out of nowhere, The Bloodline group of The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa attack them from behind.

The Bloodline group continues to beat them down until Adam Pearce and a ton of WWE officials emerge from backstage. As they head to the ring, we head to another commercial break.

The Bloodline Deliver Their Message

When we return from the break, we see Pearce and the WWE officials all at ringside. The Usos get on the mic and says The Bloodline have arrived. They claim that the men they see standing in the ring run this business.

Sami Zayn gets on the mic and says that the officials are the only ones who have problems. He says the fans love to hear from Sami Uso and he doesn't appreciate them "rushing his dogs." He says they've come here to deliver a message and they're gonna deliver it.

He says what they're seeing tonight is a small sample compared to what they see when Zayn and Reigns team up to take on John Cena and Kevin Owens. Zayn tells them "we out" and then tells Jey to "hit 'em with it." Jey says they the two's and we the ones -- mic drop.

As they're walking up the ramp, we see Zayn attacked by AJ Styles, who comes flying in from off-camera to splash on the honorary Uce. Officials rush to the scene to break things up and the segment ends on that note.

AJ Styles Gets What He Wants

We shoot backstage and we see AJ Styles and Adam Pearce yapping at each other like a manager and umpire in baseball. Things end up with Styles securing a match against Sami Uso for later tonight.

Alexa Bliss Tries To Explain Herself To Bianca Belair

We then shoot to Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair sitting down with Byron Saxton for a discussion. They mention Bliss becoming the number one contender last week and how she snatched Belair up in Sister Abigail before letting go in confusion. Belair says she can't trust her now. Bliss says she was abducted and left broken by Bray Wyatt.

Bliss continues to explain and says she learned that she's gonna become the new women's champion. Belair is confused by the non-explanation for what Bliss did last week. Bliss interrupts when Belair talks about Wyatt.

She tells her she's making that about Wyatt when it's about her. She says she's been winning championships here before Belair walked through the door. Saxton thanks them for coming and when they go to leave.

Bliss bashes Belair and breaks a glass vase over her head. She leaves her laying and walks off as Saxton asks for help. Belair-Bliss is announced for the first Raw of the New Year when they meet for the title on January 2, 2023.

Winner-Take-All Ladder Match

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis

We return live inside the Wells Fargo Arena where we see the two bags of money hanging high above the middle of the ring. Ladders are shown at ringside and then The Miz's theme music hits.

"The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE" makes his way out and begins heading to the ring for this scheduled "Winner-Take-All" ladder match for the two giant bags o' cash-money.

As The Miz settles inside the ring, he poses on the ropes to the crowd and then Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves talk us into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Dexter Lumis' theme hits and out he comes to the ring and slides under the bottom rope. He stands up and stares down The Miz from the opposite corner of the ring.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. As soon as it does, Lumis slides out of the ring and goes under the ring. The Miz comes out after him and Lumis attacks him and rams Miz into one of the ladders set up at ringside.

Lumis rolls Miz back into the ring, folds up the ladder and heads to the ring apron, where he is met by a dropkick under the ropes by The Miz.

From there, we see The Miz take over for a while. Lumis fights back into competitive form after a couple of minutes and he wedges a ladder in the corner. He brings Miz up and suplexes him off there. He also dropkicks a ladder into Miz's no-no-zone for a big pop from the crowd.

As the action continues, we head to a mid-match commercial break after both guys topple off the top of the ladder. When we return from the break, we see Miz dominating the action, and taking apart the set at ringside. He throws chairs and ladders all over the commentary table and taunts Johnny Gargano at ringside in the process.

We then see Miz take Gargano down and ram him into the ringside barricade. He turns around and sees Lumis with the psycho-peepers staring in his direction. Lumis hits a Rock Bottom on Miz through a table and Corey Graves screams at Miz to ask if he's alright.

Lumis then lays Miz across another commentary table and climbs up a massive ladder that he sets up in front of it. Miz moves as Lumis finally flies off the enormous ladder. Lumis slams through the table down below, which explodes into 1,000 toothpicks upon his landing.

The fans chant "Holy sh*t" as officials check on Lumis. Miz rolls into the ring and grabs a ladder. He limbs up and sets the ladder up in the middle of the ring. He begins his climb and heads to the top of the ladder.

He grabs the money bags but when he does, Lumis returns inside the ring. He heads up the ladder and slams Miz's head into the top rung before launching him off to the mat down below. Lumis reaches up and goes to take the money bags down.

But when he does, out of nowhere, Bronson Reed attacks him from behind. The big man who makes his surprise WWE return right now continues beating Lumis down. He heads to the top-rope and comes flying off with a big splash. The crowd reacts big as Reed stares down at Lumis.

Now we see Bronson Reed literally help The Miz up the ladder. Miz finally makes it to the top and he pulls down the money bags. The crowd boos and Corey Graves is super excited as the bell sounds and The Miz is announced the winner.

Winner: The Miz

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins & Updates On The Bloodline

We see Seth "Freakin'" Rollins backstage with a t-shirt and an official he taunts before the match graphic for Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for later tonight flashes across the screen. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves then show us highlights of The Bloodline's appearances throughout the show this evening.

AJ Styles vs. Sami Uso

We then return inside the Wells Fargo Arena where AJ Styles' theme hits and out he comes. The commentators mention that Gallows and Anderson aren't accompanying him to the ring because they are being treated for injuries following the attack from The Bloodline earlier in the show.

As "The Phenomenal One" settles inside the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we settle back in from the break, the theme song for Sami Zayn plays and out comes "The Honorary Uce" for this scheduled one-on-one contest set up by Adam Pearce earlier on in tonight's show.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Sami charges right across the ring and goes to work on Styles. Styles fights back and works over Sami in the corner.

We see the action continue with Styles dominating. He sends Sami to the floor and then slingshots himself over the ropes for a phenomenal forearm on Sami that connects. Styles poses on the floor and then is attacked from behind by Sami.

Sami takes over on that note as the action resumes inside the squared circle. Sami connects with an elbow to the jaw off the top-rope for a close near fall.

From there, we see Sami try another top-rope elbow, only to land in the waiting arms of Styles, who slams him back-first over his knee for a nice back-breaker spot. This shifts the offensive momentum into Styles' favor for a couple of minutes.

AJ hits a back-flip into an inverted DDT from the ring apron to the floor before rolling Sami back in the ring to continue his attack. He stays on the ring apron and goes to slingshot himself in for a phenomenal forearm, however Sami hits the ropes which trips Styles up and sends him to the floor.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this match continues. When we return from the break, we see Sami working over Styles to set up a high spot in the corner.

Sami takes over from there and goes on an offensive spree, culminating with a brainbuster that spikes Styles on his dome for a close near fall attempt. Styles kicks out and the action continues. Styles takes over after a Pele kick. Graves asks if we should call that a "[Lionel] Messi" now.

Now we see Sami hit an exploder into the corner. As Styles fires up, we see Solo Sikoa arrive at ringside. The commentators point it out and then as Styles looks for a phenomenal forearm, he notices Sikoa at ringside and goes after him.

While Styles fights with Sikoa at ringside, we see Sami join in. Sikoa ends up connecting with a Samoan Spike before sending him back into the ring where Sami hits a blue thunder bomb for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Sami Uso

Adam Pearce Isn't Happy, Seth Rollins Is

Once the match wraps up, we see Adam Pearce yelling at Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa for the interference that led to the conclusion of the Sami-Styles showdown moments ago.

From there, we shoot backstage and we see a very happy Seth "Freakin'" Rollins strolling through the hallways as he makes his way towards the ring. As he does, we head to a commercial break.

Austin Theory Confronts Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

When we return from the break, we hear "BURN IT DOWN!" and the theme for Seth "Freakin'" Rollins plays. As it does, the crowd hums along with his theme music as the number one contender to the WWE U.S. Championship makes his way to the ring.

Rollins welcomes us to Raw and then mentions that The Bloodline is in the house. He then says they're attacking everyone tonight -- except him. He says he has a message for those Ucey boys and tells Roman Reigns that Monday's don't belong to him, they belong to "The Visionary" -- Seth "Freakin'" Rollins.

From there, the theme for Austin Theory hits and out comes the reigning WWE U.S. Champion.

The fans chant "You suck!" as Theory settles in the ring and his music dies down. Rollins points at himself and then Theory and says, "Just to clear that up -- he sucks, right?" The fans make it clear that they were, in fact, saying Theory sucks.

Theory tells Rollins that he doesn't own Monday nights anymore than anyone else and mentions how he's the U.S. champ. He says whether he likes it or not, the Austin Theory Era is forever and this is only the beginning.

He tells Rollins whether he likes it or not, he's gonna pass the torch to him. He says if he doesn't, he's gonna take it from his cold, dead, legendary figures.

Rollins asks Theory why he's so mad, he says he's got it all. He tells a fan that he does suck and then tells Theory that he's not the selfie king anymore. He's not daddy's little boy anymore. He says he's the man but as long as Rollins is around, he'll never be him because he's not on his level.

Austin Theory tells Rollins that he sees right through him. He asks how many times WWE has given him the ball only for him to fumble it -- just like those Bears. He says Rollins has been on the mountain tops but he's here to knock him off the peak.

He says when he's done with him he'll have to accept the fact that he's only the third most successful member from The Shield. Rollins tells Theory he's got it right -- he hasn't been to the mountain top, he is the damn mountain top.

He says they say the man doesn't make the title, he wants to find out what kind of man Theory is right here -- right now. He tells Theory to take his title off and take his shot right now.

The Usos Attack, Kevin Owens Makes The Save

The two begin to square off and then Rollins tells Theory they've got company and to deal with their issues later. The two stand side-by-side as The Usos come from the crowd to the ring. They each take their jacket off. Theory ends up putting his back on and sliding out the back door, leaving Rollins alone to The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey Uso smirk at each other and eventually hit the ring. They start a beat down of Rollins until the sounds of Kevin Owens' theme hits. "The Prize Fighter" makes his way to the ring and is met at ringside by The Usos, who he immediately dukes it out with.

Rollins is fresh and back up to help out and he and Owens beat down The Usos and knock them out of the ring. They stand tall together and play to the crowd. The Usos recover and as they do, Adam Pearce and a ton of officials hit the scene to keep them from heading back into the ring.

As this is going on, Rollins gets back on the mic and tells Owens it's nice to see him. Owens then gets on the mic and says he thinks Des Moines wants to see the two of them kick The Usos asses. The fans pop and Pearce seems to be looking around at the idea with interest.

Adam Pearce yells out that it's official and the match pitting The Usos against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and Kevin Owens is booked for tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Becky Lynch Addresses Bayley

We shoot backstage and we see Becky Lynch making her way to the ring and talking to the camera. She says they've had their history and as of late, it's been repetitive in that she's had her people come at her, she beats them up -- and they repeat the process.

She continues talking about her history and says the difference between them is everything she's done, she's done by herself. Bayley hasn't had the decency to do any of the things she does by herself. Lynch asks if tonight's gonna be one on one or one on three.

She says either way, win or lose, she'll die on her own sword. She says Bayley can't say the same thing. That wraps up the pre-match promo from "The Man."

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

Now we head back inside the arena where Bayley heads down to the ring accompanied by the women's tag-team champions from Damage CTRL -- Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. She settles inside the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Becky Lynch's theme hits and she heads to the ring. Both are inside the now the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

The two engage in some good, competitive back-and-forth action. As Bayley starts to take over, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in this one-on-one women's showdown continues.

Finally, we return from the break and we see Lynch slowly but surely fight her way into the offensive driver's seat. Bayley fights from underneath and ends up taking over. She hits a Bayley-to-belly suplex on Lynch and goes for the cover, but somehow "The Man" kicks out before the count of three.

Bayley looks for the Roseplant after screaming at Lynch to get up and fight her. Lynch hits a modified version of the Angle Slam and slows Bayley down. The two fight in the corner and Bayley takes Lynch up to the top-rope. Lynch knocks her off and then hits a diamond-dust flip-cutter off the ropes for a close near-fall, which Bayley kicks out of.

Now we see Bayley get Lynch down after a high spot. She goes for the cover with her feet on the ropes, but the referee sees this in time. As Damage CTRL get involved at ringside, Lynch slides and hits a baseball drop-kick to clean-house of the duo. The referee then ejects Damage CTRL from the ringside area. The two begrudgingly leave.

Lynch ends up fighting it out with Damage CTRL as they leave. From behind, Bayley blasts Lynch with a monitor and after the cheap shot, goes for the cover and gets the three-count to pick-up the victory.

Winner: Bayley

The Usos vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens

It's main event time.

After a quick backstage interview where Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and Kevin Owens take a stroll down memory lane, talking about their recent interactions, we head back inside the Wells Fargo Arena for our final match of the evening.

The Usos -- Jimmy and Jey Uso -- make their way out and the tag-team champions head down to the ring. The Usos settle inside and they will square off against Rollins and Owens -- next.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break to Kevin Patrick promoting a WWE Breaking News text-service as The Usos finish up their ring entrance in the background. Their music dies down.

From there, Kevin Owens makes his way out, as does Seth Rollins, When they enter the ring, they immediately start duking it out with The Usos. The match gets off with a bang and then when we settle down, Rollins kicks things off for his team.

Rollins takes it to Uso and then tags in Owens, who picks up where he left off, taking it to one-half of the tag-champs with punishing offense as the fans inside the Wells Fargo Arena cheer him on.

Owens taunts Uso as he beats him down, yelling and asking him where's Sami Zayn, "where's your dog?!" The commentators talk about Owens wanting to get his hands on Roman Reigns as well. The Usos start to take over from there and as they settle into the offensive driver's seat in our main event match-up, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Uso missing a big spot in the corner and bouncing his dome off the steel ring post. He then turns around into a big DDT from Owens, who makes the tag to Rollins afterwards.

Rollins hits a slingblade and other high-impact offense after taking the hot tag. The fans in Des Moines cheer him on as he dominates The Usos by himself. Rollins goes for the cover but Uso kicks out. Rollins goes for a stomp but Jey saw it coming. Jimmy comes in but is met by a super-kick from "Freakin'" Rollins.

Seth heads to the top-rope and comes flying off, splashing onto both Usos and taking out Jimmy and Jey. Rollins is knocked senseless by Jey outside of the ring while Owens works over Jimmy in the ring, who refuses to be put away.

Owens fails to finish off Uso and goes to the top-rope for a high spot attempt. He comes flying off but lands onto the waiting knees of Uso. This causes the offensive momentum to shift and allows The Usos back into this from a competitive perspective.

Solo Sikoa hits the ringside area to interfere but he is met by Gallows and Anderson. As they rough up Sikoa, Jey Uso takes flight and soars from the ring onto all of them. Rollins follows behind him and takes them all out, plus Uso, with a crazy splash of his own. Rollins hits a stomp on Jey Uso on the floor.

Meanwhile in the ring, Jimmy Uso and Kevin Owens are duking it out. Uso takes Owens to the top-rope and looks for a superplex. Owens fights his way out of it. As this is going on, we see Austin Theory blast Rollins with the U.S. title at ringside to lay him out.

Uso ends up off the ropes, as does Owens, who charges at him only to run into a big super kick. Uso goes for the follow-up cover but Owens kicks out at two. The fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant, which is well-deserved, by the way.

Owens hits Uso with a pop-up power bomb a few moments later and goes for the cover. He gets the 1-2-3 and picks up the victory for himself and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins in an excellent main event on what was overall an absolutely terrific episode of Monday Night Raw this week on the USA Network.

Winners: Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins

Sami Zayn Stares Down Kevin Owens

Once the match wraps up, the commentators talk us through some of the highlights. After the match, Kevin Owens is still celebrating in the ring while Seth Rollins recovers outside of the ring.

From behind. Sami Zayn rolls into the ring and looks at Owens and smiles. Owens takes his wrist tape off like he's preparing to fight when suddenly, "The Honorary Uce" simply exits the ring and helps The Usos and Solo Sikoa up.

The Bloodline members retreat up the back as Corey Graves hypes the big John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn match on SmackDown in two weeks. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!