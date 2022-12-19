Arrest Warrant Issued For Rhaka Khan After She No-Shows Trial

Former TNA Knockout Rhaka Khan has a bench warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear for her trial earlier this month.

As we previously reported, Khan — real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers — was set to stand trial this month after several delays on charges of interference with child custody and aggravated kidnapping facilitate.

PWInsider is reporting that a bench warrant for her arrest was issued on December 14th in Texas when she failed to appear.

Biggers was indicted on the charges in August 2019 and was, at one point, one of the most wanted fugitives in El Paso when she didn’t show up in court. She was finally arraigned in December of that year after no-showing two court appearances and having her bail revoked. Her trial was delayed many different times, due in part to the pandemic.

According to Texas law, interference with child custody is when someone “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or detention of the child violates a judgment or order.” It’s a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison.