WWE Reveals Match Cards For Live Holiday Tour

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2022

WWE has revealed the match listings for its upcoming Live Holiday tour which starts on December 26, 2022.

Madison Square Garden, NYC – 12/26

- Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa.
- Ladder Match: WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar.
- Appearances by Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, & Hit Row.

Columbus, OH – 12/26

- Steel Cage Match: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
- Appearances by Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, Baron Corbin, Bayley, Omos, MVP & Bobby Lashley.

Atlanta, GA – 12/27

- Steel Cage Match: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
- Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
- The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman & Sheamus & Kevin Owens.
- Appearances by Bray Wyatt, The New Day, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Bobby Lashley, Omos & MVP.

Cleveland, OH – 12/28

- Steel Cage Match: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
- Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
- Appearances by The Miz, Street Profits, The O.C., The Judgement Day, Johnny Gargano, & Bobby Lashley.

Greensboro, NC – 12/28

- The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes.
- Street Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Karrion Kross.
- Appearances by Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, & The New Day.

Hershey, PA – 12/29

- Steel Cage Match: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
- Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
- Appearances by Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, The O.C.’s AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Judgment Day, Johnny Gargano, The Miz, & more.

Miami, FL – 12/29

- The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman & Sheamus & Kevin Owens.
- WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi.
- Appearances by Bray Wyatt, The New Day, Ricochet, Liv Morgan, Imperium, & Hit Row.

Toronto, ON – 12/29

- Steel Cage Match: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins.
- Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
- Appearances by Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, & The Street Profits.


