Jeff Hardy's Lawyer Files Motion To Postpone Pre-Trial Date

A motion has been filed to postpone Jeff Hardy's pre-trial date, which was previously scheduled for December 21st.

If the court signs off on the delay, the pre-trial could be rescheduled for February of 2023.

Jeff Hardy's original hearing has been pushed back multiple times at the request of his attorneys.

The motion notes:

UNOPPOSED MOTION TO CONTINUE PRETRIAL CONFERENCE Defendant, Jeffrey Nero Hardy, moves to continue the pretrial conference scheduled for December 21, 2022, and in support states: 1. Mr. Hardy is charged by Information with one count of Driving in Violation of Driver's License Restriction; one count of Driving While License Canceled, Suspended or Revoked; and one count of Driving Under the Influence (third offense) . 2. Efforts to resolve the matter by plea agreement have yet to be successful. 3. The State of Florida provided discovery on October 31, 2022 in the form of maintenance records related to the Intoxilyzer 8000 used in this case. 4. Defense counsel requires additional time to examine perceived anomalies reflected in the maintenance records and depose the law enforcement witness responsible for Intoxilyzer maintenance. 5. Undersigned counsel has conferred with Assistant State Attorney Amie Assent, Ms. Assent does not oppose the relief sought by this motion. 6. Undersigned counsel respectfully suggests a continuance of the pretrial conference for approximately forty-five (45) days is appropriate.

Jeff Hardy was originally arrested in Volusia County, Florida on June 13th and charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license and violating restrictions placed on a driver's license.

Jeff Hardy would go on to file a written plea of "not guilty" on June 28th.

On August 10th, Hardy waived a right to a speedy trial.

If any more updates come of this, we will keep you posted.