Bobby Fish Explains Why He Left AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 19, 2022

Bobby Fish was recently a guest on the Fightful Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his decision to walk away from AEW.

You can read highlights below.

On why he left the company: “We just couldn’t agree on numbers. Numbers when — so so after I got released [from NXT], literally right around the corner of that, I had some family stuff that came up that was very, you know just uh life stuff. Life happens, right? And so at that time, when the AEW option came to be, I wasn’t in a great headspace. And had a new house, we were planning a wedding. And you know, the idea of another contract was safe, and that provided a certain amount of security. So probably jumped the gun or — you know, I don’t know how to phrase it. But I made sure that it was only a year. I did not want to do any more than a year for the numbers that we were talking.”

On deciding to walk away: “At the end of that year the ink — because I felt like, ‘Okay, I will take this year and I’ll show you that you will want to pay me more.’ And we just didn’t see things the same way. And so it got to that point where it was like, ‘Okay, we’re not really even starting close to where we need to start to.’ So um my agent and I were just like, ‘okay.’ He asked me at one point like, ‘Well, this is the number they’re starting at.’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s just walk away.’ So that’s what we did.

Source: 411mania.com
