Cody Rhodes Reportedly Just Filmed WWE 2K Commercial

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 18, 2022

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE filmed a commercial Thursday in Los Angeles that featured Cody Rhodes and The Miz locking up on a Los Angeles bridge.

According to the report, Maryse was slated to be in attendance as well, though we aren't sure if it was for a specific commercial spot or just to be there with her husband.

In addition to this, Triple H and Bad Bunny were both in town, as Triple H has posted a picture with him online.

The theme of the commercial is currently unknown, but it's believed to be related to the next WWE 2K video game.

— Guy Incognito Dec 18, 2022 06:12PM

Source: FightfulSelect.com
Tags: #wwe

