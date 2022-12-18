Cody Rhodes Reportedly Just Filmed WWE 2K Commercial

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE filmed a commercial Thursday in Los Angeles that featured Cody Rhodes and The Miz locking up on a Los Angeles bridge.

According to the report, Maryse was slated to be in attendance as well, though we aren't sure if it was for a specific commercial spot or just to be there with her husband.

In addition to this, Triple H and Bad Bunny were both in town, as Triple H has posted a picture with him online.

The theme of the commercial is currently unknown, but it's believed to be related to the next WWE 2K video game.