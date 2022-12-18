WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Bill Goldberg's WWE Contract Status

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 18, 2022

Fightful Select has provided a new update on Bill Goldberg's WWE contract.

According to the report, rumors going around of Bill Goldberg getting a new WWE contract is news to him.

The rumored contract was for two years and five guaranteed matches, with three matches against new talents he has yet to face. It would also mainly see Goldberg booked at Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania-type events. Sources close to him say this is not true. Specifically, they noted, “That would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals.”

Goldberg’s previous deal runs through the end of 2022. However, he has no matches left on his contract. Fightful noted while there’s a chance that Goldberg signs a new contract with WWE, his reps stated that has not happened yet.

If any updates come of this, we will keep you posted.

Source: FightfulSelect.com
Tags: #wwe #goldberg

