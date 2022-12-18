📸 PHOTO: Dax Harwood Posts Photo With CM Punk

Dax Harwood recently shared a photo with former AEW World Champion CM Punk. He posted the photo on his Instagram story.

Punk has been off AEW TV since the post-AEW All Out media scrum and backstage fight with his status much speculated but unknown.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler last competed at ROH Final Battle 2022 last weekend, where they lost the ROH World Tag Team Titles to The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match.