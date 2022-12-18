Guillermo Rodriguez Featured In Official WWE Video Holding Snoop Dogg's "Stolen" Golden WWE Championship

Earlier today, we reported about Snoop Dogg announcing his Golden WWE Championship had gone missing.
The original post from WWE's Twitter account read:
".@SnoopDogg brought his #WWEGoldenTitle on tour and now it’s missing! If anybody sees it, let us know…"
As it turns out, this is a work.
WWE posted a new video with Guillermo Rodriguez having secured the belt... before it went missing again.
You can watch the video below.
👀@IAMGUILLERMO had the #WWEGoldenTitle … but it’s missing again! pic.twitter.com/ZQIBANj9EG— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2022
