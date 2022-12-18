WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Guillermo Rodriguez Featured In Official WWE Video Holding Snoop Dogg's "Stolen" Golden WWE Championship

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 18, 2022

Earlier today, we reported about Snoop Dogg announcing his Golden WWE Championship had gone missing.

The original post from WWE's Twitter account read:

".@SnoopDogg brought his #WWEGoldenTitle on tour and now it’s missing! If anybody sees it, let us know…"

As it turns out, this is a work.

WWE posted a new video with Guillermo Rodriguez having secured the belt... before it went missing again.

You can watch the video below.


Tags: #wwe #guillermo rodriguez

