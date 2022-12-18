Guillermo Rodriguez Featured In Official WWE Video Holding Snoop Dogg's "Stolen" Golden WWE Championship

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Dec 18, 2022

Earlier today, we reported about Snoop Dogg announcing his Golden WWE Championship had gone missing.

The original post from WWE's Twitter account read:

".@SnoopDogg brought his #WWEGoldenTitle on tour and now it’s missing! If anybody sees it, let us know…"

As it turns out, this is a work.

WWE posted a new video with Guillermo Rodriguez having secured the belt... before it went missing again.

You can watch the video below.