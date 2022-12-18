Bobby Fish Talks Undisputed Era, Praises Triple H

Bobby Fish was recently a guest on Fightful's Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics.

Highlights are below.

On the Undisputed Era being ‘Triple H Guys’: “I will say that during our time there, I would definitely consider all of us Triple H guys, not that we were a Triple H creation, but that we had his blessing to move forward as the group that we were. I think he recognized something that other people failed to see the value in us as a group, because legitimately we were four guys. I mean, it started as three, but eventually they added Roddy, and Roddy would have been the only other person that could have been added under the company’s umbrella. I think he just saw this genuine friendship between the four of us and was like, Well, shit, I’m going to put that on screen. And to be honest, I don’t know why nobody else was before it, but he was smart enough to see that, and run with it. We were blessed to have the run we had there.”

On the level of trust they had in NXT: “We felt like we were able to cut promos and say what we wanted. We got outlines and bullet points from Hunter or the other writers. Joe Belcastro was the head writer at the time, and we worked closely with him, and it was always the same kind of thing. In production, people joked backstage, “one-take UE”, because literally backstage stuff took us one to two takes. It was locker room talk, it was like the boys just bullshitting after a game of some kind. I don’t know that we felt any new freedom, because we never felt handcuffed prior.”

On their trust of Triple H: “The WWE obviously at times can be criticized for being overproduced and micromanaged. We didn’t get a lot of that. I consider us Hunter’s guys, and we did. I played sports through most of my life. There are certain coaches I’ve played for, I played for my own success, but I wanted their approval. I would dare say Hunter was kind of that with us there, because we knew he took pride in and what he had with us, and we took pride the same way.”