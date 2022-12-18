WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

📺 WATCH: Velveteen Dream Arrest Video Released, Blasts Cops Over Miranda Rights

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2022

📺 WATCH: Velveteen Dream Arrest Video Released, Blasts Cops Over Miranda Rights

TMZ has posted an arrest video featuring former WWE Superstar Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) getting arrested back in August.

Police arrested Clark after he allegedly bit and punched a gym employee after an altercation. In the video, Clark demands the right to a lawyer while professing his innocence. 

Clark also can be heard telling the officers that he was never read his Miranda Rights and that his lawyer will be suing. He also claimed to be a "WWE wrestler."

Clark was charged with two misdemeanor charges for battery and trespassing on a property. The victim did not want to take further action and prosecute.

Source: tmz.com
Tags: #wwe #patrick clark #velveteen dream

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79917/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer