📺 WATCH: Velveteen Dream Arrest Video Released, Blasts Cops Over Miranda Rights

TMZ has posted an arrest video featuring former WWE Superstar Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) getting arrested back in August.

Police arrested Clark after he allegedly bit and punched a gym employee after an altercation. In the video, Clark demands the right to a lawyer while professing his innocence.

Clark also can be heard telling the officers that he was never read his Miranda Rights and that his lawyer will be suing. He also claimed to be a "WWE wrestler."

Clark was charged with two misdemeanor charges for battery and trespassing on a property. The victim did not want to take further action and prosecute.