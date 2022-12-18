AEW Nixed Plans For Feud Between Chris Jericho And Jungle Boy

During last week's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Action Andretti delivered a shock win over Chris Jericho, and it was announced after the match that he has signed the company.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW had plans in 2020 for Jungle Boy to get a similar upset win over Jericho back it was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

“He was going to do something similar with Jungle Boy, but he didn’t want to do it with no crowds. By the time the crowd came back, the whole dynamic had changed and he was in different places and it just didn’t fit.”

Meltzer noted the company never followed up on the plans when crowds returned as Jungle Boy was very much over by then and it would not have come off as a shock victory.