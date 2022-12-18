WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Nixed Plans For Feud Between Chris Jericho And Jungle Boy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2022

AEW Nixed Plans For Feud Between Chris Jericho And Jungle Boy

During last week's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Action Andretti delivered a shock win over Chris Jericho, and it was announced after the match that he has signed the company.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW had plans in 2020 for Jungle Boy to get a similar upset win over Jericho back it was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

“He was going to do something similar with Jungle Boy, but he didn’t want to do it with no crowds. By the time the crowd came back, the whole dynamic had changed and he was in different places and it just didn’t fit.”

Meltzer noted the company never followed up on the plans when crowds returned as Jungle Boy was very much over by then and it would not have come off as a shock victory.

SPOILERS From AEW Dark Tapings - Big Name Appears

AEW held the latest set of Dark tapings at Universal Studios on December 17. Check out the complete results below, courtesy of Wrestling Obs [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 18, 2022 10:20AM


Tags: #aew #chris jericho #jungle boy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79916/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer