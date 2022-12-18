SPOILERS From AEW Dark Tapings - Big Name Appears

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW held the latest set of Dark tapings at Universal Studios on December 17. Check out the complete results below, courtesy of Wrestling Observer. Kenny Omega was involved with session one of the taping.

Session 1:

- Action Andretti def. Invictus Khash

- Marina Shafir def. Angelica Risk

- Parker Boudreaux def. Gus De La Vega

- Kenny Omega (w/ Michael Nakazawa) def. Hagane Shinno

- Angelico & Chaos Project def. Jay Marti, Jarrett Diaz & Richard Adonis

- Julia Hart def. Sahara Se7en

- Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth (w/ Cezar Bononi) def. Midnight Tribe (Sage Scott & Jake St. Patrick)

- Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) def. Caleb Konley

- Angelico def. Dante Casanova

- Matt Menard def. Brock Anderson

- Eliminator Match: Jade Cargill (w/ Red Velvet & Leila Grey) def. Dream Girl Ellie

- The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) def. Terrence & Terrell Hughes

- Fuego del Sol def. Lucky Ali

- Evil Uno def. Blake Li

- Red Velvet def. Billie Starkz

- Iron Savages def. Jameson Ryan & Brandon Bullock

- AR Fox def. Slim J (w/ Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss)

- Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) (w/ Evil Uno) def. Level X (Axton Rey & Blanco Loco)

- Varsity Athletes (w/ Mark Sterling) def. The Skulk (Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis)

- Kiera Hogan def. Kaci Lennox

- The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss & Slim J) (w/ Jeeves Kay) def. Cameron Stewart & Ryzin

- Shawn Dean def. Ariel Dominguez

- Top Flight def. The WorkHorsemen

Session 2:

- Christopher Daniels def. Brian Pillman Jr.

- Emi Sakura def. Jada Stone

- Ryan Nemeth def. Dak Draper

- Blake Christian def. Sean Maluta

- Ari Daivari (w/ Sonny Kiss, Slim J & Jeeves Kay) def. Leon Ruffin

- Rohit Raju def. Richard Adonis

- Jora Johl def. Jared Diaz

- Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

- Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) def. Marcus Kross, Vary Morales, & Baliyan Akki

- Britt Baker (w/ Rebel) def. Billie Starkz

- Tony Deppen def. Serpentico

- Matt Sydal def. Cezar Bononi

- Harley Cameron def. Brittany Jade

- Madison Rayne def. Kaci Lennox

- AR Fox, Blake Christian & Leon Ruffin def. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J & Jeeves Kay) (w/ Sonny Kiss)

- Mascara Dorada def. Anthony Henry

- Top Flight (w/ Matt Sydal) def. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi (w/ Peter Avalon)

- Zack Clayton def. Fulton

- Action Andretti def. Bronson from the Iron Savages

- Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. (w/ Arn Anderson) def. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

- Skye Blue def. Renee Michelle

- Shane Taylor & JD Griffey def. Dante Casanova & Mr. G

- Leila Grey def. Tiffany Nieves

- The WorkHorsemen def. The Skulk (Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis)

- Konosuke Takeshita def. Angelico (w/ Luther & Serpentico)