Snoop Dogg Has Lost His Golden WWE Title Belt

Snoop Dogg who has made various WWE appearances over the years has lost his WWE Championship belt, not in the ring but while on tour!

Snoop received a special golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, but now that title is missing.

WWE shared the news concerning the Hall Of Famer on Twitter: ".@SnoopDogg brought his #WWEGoldenTitle on tour and now it’s missing! If anybody sees it, let us know…"

Snoop posted the following on his Instagram account: "This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!"