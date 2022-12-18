WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Snoop Dogg Has Lost His Golden WWE Title Belt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2022

Snoop Dogg who has made various WWE appearances over the years has lost his WWE Championship belt, not in the ring but while on tour!

Snoop received a special golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, but now that title is missing.

WWE shared the news concerning the Hall Of Famer on Twitter: ".@SnoopDogg brought his #WWEGoldenTitle on tour and now it’s missing! If anybody sees it, let us know…"

Snoop posted the following on his Instagram account: "This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!"

John Cena's Next WWE Match Revealed

John Cena will return to action on December 30 for SmackDown. Cena will team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The ma [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 17, 2022 07:21AM


Tags: #wwe #snoop dogg #hall of fame

